Was a Bigfoot Family Just Spotted in a Northern California Park?

A California farmer claims to have seen a family of five or six Bigfoot creatures running on his ranch in the middle of the night.

Paranormal expert Jeffrey Gonzalez spoke to Fox News about a local farmer that he encountered who claims to have seen the legendary beasts on his property.

Below is a photo that the farmer shared with Gonzalez in which the outline of what appears to be a Bigfoot creature is highlighted in red.

“One of them, which was extremely tall, had a pig over its shoulder. And the five scattered and the one with the pig was running so fast it didn’t see an irrigation pipe and it tripped, with the pig flying over,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez explained that he wasn’t surprised to learn of another Bigfoot sighting in California as there have been three other alleged sightings in the same area of East Fresno County.

“I would have never guessed in a million years that you would have told me there were Bigfoot on Shields or Ashlan Avenue. Right? So, I want to know what’s going on. Is this for real?” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says that there are other local farmers that have seen five Bigfoot on their property as well.

“What are the odds of three people, three different families, who don’t know each other, within a radius of 2 to 3 miles, come and tell me what they witness, and it matches up,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also says that he has had Bigfoot encounters of his own. During an expedition a few years ago, Gonzalez says that he found prints on his car. A local DNA expert tested the prints and he says that according to the test, the print matched up with that of a gorilla.

“I believe there are a lot more people out there who have seen things and are keeping it inside themselves. They don’t want to go out and tell people, they don’t want to be ridiculed. They don’t want to be made fun of,” Gonzalez said.