Barron Trump, 14, Towers Over Everyone at the RNC and Social Media Can't Handle It
The fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention may have been the biggest yet with President Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination. Still, all eyes were on 14-year-old Barron Trump. As the night kicked off at the White House, an unprecedented move that drew some criticism, some social media users couldn't help but notice just how tall the president's youngest son is.
The teen's height caught viewers by surprise when Barron joined his father and four other siblings – Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump – on stage. It was even more prominent, however, when Vice President Mike Pence was introduced. As the audience stood to applaud Pence, the teen, who was seated beside him, towered over practically everybody around him. As many pointed out, Pence didn't even reach Barron's shoulder level.
Barron's impressive height, which had first caught attention earlier this month, had many people flocking to Twitter to comment. Some even asked when the 14-year-old was going to be offered a basketball scholarship. Scroll down to see what social media is saying.
I can’t get past the fact that Barron Trump is like 6’6” at 14 years old. he doesn’t even fit in the picture when he stands up pic.twitter.com/ysBXmKrGh0— Matt Sullivan (@msully_94) August 28, 2020
How many college basketball scholarships does everyone think Barron will have tomorrow morning?— 🌻KERIN🌻#NASTYWOMAN#WEARAMASK#BIDEN/HARRIS2020 (@ShowMeGoodNews) August 28, 2020
Barron Trump is a 6 foot something white boy....he belongs on the Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/teVMhcsZH8— Jason Lake (@jason_lake_) August 28, 2020
Jesus Fuck Barron Trump is tall.— vegan honk (@Sagelobu) August 28, 2020
I was wondering what in the hell got into everybody and why they're acting so goddamn masculine...
it's cause the kid fucking TOWERS over them.
How you going to try to flex on your youngest bro that's got 5 inches in height?
Mark Cuban going to offer Barron Trump a max deal pic.twitter.com/9EKX6KVeJU— kinngie binngie🌊 (@JosephE89082982) August 28, 2020
Barron Trump grew 18 inches just while Donald was talking.— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 28, 2020
Bro, barron's Height! I hope he plays basketball!— Louie Ortega (@LuiRulez) August 28, 2020
If Trump is 6’3” how tall is Barron?— berthamasonrochesterMD🤔🦠 (@mrsberthamason1) August 28, 2020
Wow, Barron is tall.— Skater Boy Turned Later Boy (@Mr_Chuckie16) August 28, 2020
Damn Barron Trump is tall.— Rose the Bisexual🏳️🌈✊🏾 (@Rosethebeauty2) August 28, 2020
Okay.... we're all wanting to know if Barron Trump can play basketball.— SaLtY DoGz (@SaLtYdOgZ) August 28, 2020
Barron in the gym just seconds upon conclusion of the RNC https://t.co/q9XuvIe0fH pic.twitter.com/MbQUQlvYMw— Marty (@LaficaMarty) August 28, 2020
Barron Trump is really tall.— SCBuckeye (@MankowaWayne) August 28, 2020
I''ll just leave this here— Carl J Shoemaker (@Puckster1955) August 28, 2020
Barron Trump is Tall
There I said it