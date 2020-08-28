Barron Trump, 14, Towers Over Everyone at the RNC and Social Media Can't Handle It

The fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention may have been the biggest yet with President Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination. Still, all eyes were on 14-year-old Barron Trump. As the night kicked off at the White House, an unprecedented move that drew some criticism, some social media users couldn't help but notice just how tall the president's youngest son is.

(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty)

The teen's height caught viewers by surprise when Barron joined his father and four other siblings – Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump – on stage. It was even more prominent, however, when Vice President Mike Pence was introduced. As the audience stood to applaud Pence, the teen, who was seated beside him, towered over practically everybody around him. As many pointed out, Pence didn't even reach Barron's shoulder level.

Barron's impressive height, which had first caught attention earlier this month, had many people flocking to Twitter to comment. Some even asked when the 14-year-old was going to be offered a basketball scholarship. Scroll down to see what social media is saying.