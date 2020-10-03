Barack Obama Speaks out on Donald and Melania Trump's COVID-19 Diagnoses

✖

President Donald Trump recently revealed that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. In light of that news, former President Barack Obama is sending kind words to the Trumps as they battle with the respiratory illness. On Twitter, Obama said that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, are sending their regards to the Trumps and to everyone else who has been affected by this crisis.

Obama began his message by writing that both he and Michelle are wishing Trump and Melania well as they deal with the coronavirus. He also wrote that he hopes that the president, first lady, and all of those who have been affected by the coronavirus can receive the necessary care that they need during this difficult time. In a subsequent tweet, Obama wrote that while the country may be in the midst of an election cycle, it is important to note that "we're all Americans." He added, "We're all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party."

Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020

On early Friday morning, Trump revealed via Twitter that both he and Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came shortly after it was reported that Hope Hicks, one of the top aides to the president, had tested positive for the illness after developing mild symptoms. Since then, multiple individuals tied to Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus such as former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday afternoon that Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after he experienced "mild symptoms" related to the illness. Although, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that the situation may be far more serious than what the White House has expressed publicly. Acosta reportedly spoke to multiple sources, including a Trump advisor, who said, "This is serious." They added that the president is said to be "very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing." White House physician Dr. Sean Colney said that Trump has been given an experimental antibody cocktail that was tested on by biotech firm Regeneron as he battles the illness.