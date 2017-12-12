Fans React to Baker Mayfield Winning Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Baker Mayfield was honored as the 2017 recipient of the Heisman Trophy award and many of his fans are continuing to react to the news.

“After watching every possible QB that might go in the 1st-2nd round of the 2018 draft more than once. It’s an easy decision to say I’d take [Baker Mayfield] as my first choice all day. Guy plays with heart and he’s a winner. Players rally around him,” one fan tweeted.

“Not even an OU fan but you are a fool if you try to argue that Baker Mayfield isn’t the best College Football player right now,” wrote another fan, while one person said, “I’m a little late but I’m truly happy for [Baker Mayfield]. His competitiveness is everything you could look for in an athlete. Has a great story to go with it. Much deserved!”

I’m just going to leave this tweet from May 5th right here. @baker_mayfield6 https://t.co/QhHMyakbIf — Trevor Knight (@trevor_knight9) December 10, 2017

Additionally, when some Twitter users criticized the decision to give Mayfield the Heisman Trophy his fans came to his defense.

“Most college QBs that are drafted at don’t make it as superstars. We’ll see what happens with Baker. IMO he will make it just to spite the nay sayers,” one of his fans fired back after others suggested he didn’t earn the award.

Baker Mayfield won my vote A LONG time ago when I saw him hit the smoothest dougie of all-timepic.twitter.com/1W9YyQ4nZP — NC 🎄☃️ (@NCommentarys) December 10, 2017

Overall, Mayfield appears to have a lot of support from his fans and earning more each day.