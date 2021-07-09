Australian TikTok Star Dead at 19

✖

Rising Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane has died at the age of 19. Loane, a fourth-generation farmer following in her father’s footsteps, grew a large social media following after she began documenting her daily life as a Tasmanian farmer, with some dubbing her a trailblazer for women in the farming industry. Her TikTok account has more than 50,000 followers.

Her father, Phillip Loane, confirmed her sudden death in a statement to The Mercury on Thursday. Remembering his daughter, Philip said, “she was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family. Words can't describe our loss." The teen's family did not share her cause of death, with her father instead stating, "every day should be 'R U OK?' day." R U OK? Day is a national day of action in Australia aimed at suicide prevention and sparking conversations about mental health. The national day is organized by R U OK?, "harm prevention charity that encourages people to stay connected and have conversations that can help others through difficult times in their lives."

Over the past several months, Loane became well-known for her TikTok videos showcasing her rural life. Her mother, Richele Loane, said the 19-year-old "wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty—in some photos she has mud up to her knees." Opening up about her agrarian career path to TasWeekend during Agfest Tasmania, Loane said, according to the Daily Mail, that in 2018, she "realized that school wasn't giving me the skills and experience I needed, so I applied to the Sunday Creek Cattle Station, in the Northern Territory, so I could gain experience and learn more. Up there the properties are huge and they muster with helicopters and on horseback. It was character building and I had to adopt a great work ethic which I apply to my own enterprise here at home."

Along with farming, Loane was also a member of the Devonport Football Club. Following her passing, the Club expressed their "sadness and regret" in a Facebook post Thursday evening mourning the teen. The Club said it sends "our sincere condolences and warmest thoughts to Caitlyn's family and friends, which, of course, includes her teammates in the DFC Senior Women's team. The past week has put into context what really matters in life, and has reminded us all that football, as unifying as it is, is just a game after all."

Loane's family said she leaves behind a lasting legacy for young people in the agricultural industry" in her home country and across the world. In a Facebook post, the teen’s friend, Kaycee Heyward, said she "will never ever forget the fond moments and memories we have together. All the late night chats, late night drives, the cattle handling shows together."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.