Aubrey O'Day Slammed as She Quotes Martin Luther King Jr. to Promote Her OnlyFans

While everyone was celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 95th birthday on Jan. 16 with prolific quotes, former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day shared a quote alongside a promotion for her OnlyFans account. The singer shared a 10-slide carousel in promotion of her her social media account, captioning the photo: "'Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.' – Martin Luther King Jr." She posted photos and videos in risque clothing and rubbing her exposed butt. Social media users were not enthused. "This is disrespectful," one wrote. Another commented "This is NOT it sis. Show some respect. @aubreyoday." The pictures feature O'Day lying on a couch while donning an all-beige outfit comprised of a bralette, low-rise cutout cargo pants, and boots. She shared a viral snippet of Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen repeatedly saying "more" during a court deposition.

The clip was followed by a spoof of a breaking news segment zooming in on O'Day's butt. The post also featured a past podcast interview in which she called cellphones "a f–king problem." While this is seemingly a mess, O'Day is almost always involved in controversy.

The Making the Band alum she has been open about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. She also dated Jersey Shore staple, Pauly D. Moreso, she's been vocal about her experiences as a former artist on Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy Records. Much of her journey was chronicled over three seasons of Making the Band 3 before the now-disbanded group appeared in Making the Band 4. Diddy infamously fired her on camera for her alleged defiant personality.

Since then, she's claimed Diddy was emotionally and verbally abusive to her and other artists, didn't pay her adequately, and hinted that he tried to position her sexually. After Diddy settled his lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend Cassie, which accused the mogul of sexual assault and sex trafficking, O'Day spoke in support of Cassie but admitted she was disappointed that Iddy settled, noting he used his money and power to quickly make it disappear. Cassie sued for $30 million. Diddy sued a day after the lawsuit was filed.