Aubrey O'Day Tells Why She Didn't Have Sex for 3 Years After Pauly D Relationship

Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day was so damaged (no pun intended on the group's hit 2008 pop single) from her relationship with Jersey Shore star Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio Jr., that she took an extended break on physical intimacy in her subsequent relationships. The singer dated Pauly D from 2015 to 2018. In an exclusive interview with In Touch while promoting her upcoming new song, "Couple Goals," she dished on how she did things differently moving forward.

"I didn't have sex after Pauly for three years," the 38-year-old said. "I started over-using sex in our relationship so that his d–k would be so tired, he wouldn't go f–k girls on the weekends when he went to his events. I didn't want him to cheat." Throughout their three-year romance, she accuses the now-42-year-old MTV sensation of cheating on the majority of their relationship. Pauly D denies such. As a result, she says she went through extreme measures to try and monitor his infidelity, including waking up early to see if he was grooming his man parts when he showered.

"Because I knew if he was, he was making his d–k pretty for someone, and it wasn't me," she added. "That's how bad it got. That's how many girls." Whenever she'd confront her former beau about his cheating ways, she claims he "gaslight me into feeling like I'm making these things up, girls are crazy and they're just going to lie" before noting, "It was too consistent every weekend, same conversations. And if you're not guilty then why are there parties happening where you take the girls' cell phones at the door? Because there was never really any phone proof, but there was always something coming at me. I've never been in a relationship like that."

While filming Double Shot at Love, Pauly D told his Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino that O'Day is confusing her cheating timelines. "Oh, hell no. I don't cheat … Our relationship was on and off, on and off, on and off," he explained in April 2019, per Page Six. "When we were off, she did her thing. When I was off, I did my thing. I would never. No point. I don't believe in that. I never cheated on any girlfriend I've had in my life."

Like Pauly D, O'Day is also an alum of MTV. She rose to fame when she began participating for a spot in Diddy's pop group on the reality competition series Making the Band. Alongside Aundrea Fimbres, Dawn Richard, D. Woods, and Shannon Bex – the group spawned two platinum-selling albums, earning their place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first girl group to do so. She was fired from the group in 2008.

Since then, they've tried reuniting, but every term failed. She and Bex are also part of the duo, Dumb Blonde.