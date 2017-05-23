Ariana Grande Fans Evacuated After ‘Serious Incident’ at U.K. Arena, Fatalities Reported

Thousands of Ariana Grande fans experienced a terrifying moment during her concert on Monday night.

BREAKING: A number of fatalities have been reported following explosions at Ariana Grande’s U.K. concert https://t.co/mGFbmE10tI pic.twitter.com/xWWxUt4jWU — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 22, 2017

Multiple fans tweeted from inside the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom and said a loud sound was heard prompting the evacuation. Police were called and rushed to the scene.

“Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available,” Greater Manchester police shared.

In a statement, police said there were “a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”

A later statement clarified that at least 19 died during the explosions. Authorities are investigating the explosion as a “terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

“Ariana is okay,” a rep for Grande said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are further investigating what happened.”

Grande’s opening act, BIA, also took to twitter to confirm her safety. “GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Witnesses described the explosion as a “huge bang.” One video was shared on Twitter to show the aftermath of the incident as people rushed to the exits

The scene inside the arena after loud bangs were heard. #DWTManchester pic.twitter.com/pDzKfEAgmV — Dangerous Woman Tour (@OfficialDWTour) May 22, 2017

This story is developing…

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur