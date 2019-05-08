Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Name Stirs Social Media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed the name of their new royal baby, and it is stirring up social media.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the child on Monday, May 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, the couple announced that their newborn son is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

Ever since little Archie’s name was announced, social media has been going crazy.

Many people are loving the little Royal’s name, others are not a fan, and some are just cracking jokes.

Archie, Earl of Riverdale — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 8, 2019

Scroll down to see and read reactions from Twitter users and let us know in the comments what you think of the new baby’s name!

​

ARCHIEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2019

“I love the meaning behind baby archie’s middle name harrison: it means ‘son of henry’ or ‘son of harry’ and that is just perfect.”

“The #RoyalBabyName is Archie Harrison ….well, just as horrible as I expected!”

“I was really hoping they would name their kid Slappy Mountbatten.”

much preferred thanos but archie is cute too https://t.co/KdF8NgrPNY — Eleanor Neale 🕊 (@EleanorxNeale) May 8, 2019

​

History being made.. welcome to the world Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!!!! pic.twitter.com/mzjKl3j8Tf — Loni Love (@LoniLove) May 8, 2019

“I’m not a big fan of the royals but I do like Harry and Meghan. Archie is a perfect name.”

“Archie is the new royal babys name, dont like it, would have preferred, James or Arthur.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby’s name is: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Because apparently the name Hang Me By My Knickers In School was already taken.”

Archie??? this is the name they decided on pic.twitter.com/nFUHHlKBrk — Safiya/no. 1 Daenerys stan 🔥 (@aquaticfleur) May 8, 2019

​

Archie Harrison walking into the royal parties with his unique name to greet his cousins that all share the same five names pic.twitter.com/Vd9OzxHBYT — E 💫 (@whatimreadings) May 8, 2019

“Archie is a nickname…. not even Archibald? I know Diana grinning mad hard rn.”

“Archie Harrison, I like it [to be honest]. Keep doing your own thing.”

“I said they were guna call the royal baby archie and everyone looked at me stupid !!”

Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his first day of Kindergarten pic.twitter.com/tV3OjT96rN — Travis Keys (@travkeys) May 8, 2019

​

I’m sure it won’t be weird if I frame this pic of Archie and his family pic.twitter.com/59wzLvOqj9 — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) May 8, 2019

“The bookies will be happy with the royal baby’s name then. Unless some lucky person actually bet on Archie?”

“Imagine carrying a baby and giving birth only to name it ‘Archie’ [laughing out loud].”

“Out of all the names they called the baby Archie why? Is this EastEnders? Giving him such an old man name for real.”

“How’s life so far Archie?”



Archie : pic.twitter.com/xWScpgtnhW — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) May 8, 2019

​

Archie Windsor, sounds like a new character in Eastenders. He’s come rolling into Walford with a flash motor and a shady past, but what is he hiding??

DOOF DOOF DOOF…. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 8, 2019

“Archie, you can tell Meghan was in Hollywood, trying to keep up with all these weird names celebs give their babies.”

“I’ll tell you this right now, with a name like Archie you have to be cool. I love them.”

“They really named that baby Archie. Wow.”

he’ll be called d’archie markle around here but congrats! — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) May 8, 2019

​

Let’s all just respect the power move of a ginger prince naming his son Archie. pic.twitter.com/K3V3n5M7Me — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2019

“I still don’t get it is the royal baby named Archie ARCHIE or like Archibald??!”

“Maybe they chose the name Archie because they like the name Archie.”

“Well there ya have it. #BabySussex is named Archie Harrison! Congratulations Duke and Duchess!”

Prince Archie Andrews Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor pic.twitter.com/M98ZCUQN3U — Cathríona (@ItsHeffo) May 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool / Getty Images