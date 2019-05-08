Trending

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Name Stirs Social Media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed the name of their new royal baby, and it is stirring […]

By

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed the name of their new royal baby, and it is stirring up social media.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the child on Monday, May 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, the couple announced that their newborn son is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Ever since little Archie’s name was announced, social media has been going crazy.

Many people are loving the little Royal’s name, others are not a fan, and some are just cracking jokes.

Scroll down to see and read reactions from Twitter users and let us know in the comments what you think of the new baby’s name!

“I love the meaning behind baby archie’s middle name harrison: it means ‘son of henry’ or ‘son of harry’ and that is just perfect.”

“The #RoyalBabyName is Archie Harrison ….well, just as horrible as I expected!”

“I was really hoping they would name their kid Slappy Mountbatten.”

“I’m not a big fan of the royals but I do like Harry and Meghan. Archie is a perfect name.”

“Archie is the new royal babys name, dont like it, would have preferred, James or Arthur.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby’s name is: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Because apparently the name Hang Me By My Knickers In School was already taken.”

“Archie is a nickname…. not even Archibald? I know Diana grinning mad hard rn.”

“Archie Harrison, I like it [to be honest]. Keep doing your own thing.”

“I said they were guna call the royal baby archie and everyone looked at me stupid !!”

“The bookies will be happy with the royal baby’s name then. Unless some lucky person actually bet on Archie?”

“Imagine carrying a baby and giving birth only to name it ‘Archie’ [laughing out loud].”

“Out of all the names they called the baby Archie why? Is this EastEnders? Giving him such an old man name for real.”

“Archie, you can tell Meghan was in Hollywood, trying to keep up with all these weird names celebs give their babies.”

“I’ll tell you this right now, with a name like Archie you have to be cool. I love them.”

“They really named that baby Archie. Wow.”

“I still don’t get it is the royal baby named Archie ARCHIE or like Archibald??!”

“Maybe they chose the name Archie because they like the name Archie.”

“Well there ya have it. #BabySussex is named Archie Harrison! Congratulations Duke and Duchess!”

Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts