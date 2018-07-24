All the Times Fast Food Restaurants Burned Haters on Twitter

In a world where so many people pay attention to what goes viral on Twitter, the social network can be a powerful marketing tool. Fast food chains know that, which explains why many of them have hired witty writers who can quickly come up with potentially viral jokes.

Wendy’s found a way to dominate the Twitterverse, with its biting jokes and beef (pun intended) with McDonald’s over fresh versus frozen. In fact, Wendy’s is so good at it that we here at PopCulture.com have already created a list devoted to its best Twitter burns.

But like in every industry, when one company sees another’s success, they hop on the trend to keep their own names in the public consciousness.

Scroll on for a look at 10 great Twitter burns from fast food chains.

Taco Bell: Grammar Police

Back in 2014, White Castle thought they would be cute by responding to a Chrissy Teigen about Taco Bell’s then-new breakfast menu. “All we have to say is, your an original cover model. We’re an original slider. It’s a match made in heaven,” White Castle’s account replied.

Taco Bell was listening, and burned White Castle for its incorrect “your.”

The Chicken Wars: Burger King vs. Wendy’s

When you think of Burger King and Wendy’s, usually burgers come to mind. But in October 2017, the two chains headed to war over chicken nuggets.

good thing OUR spicy nuggets are here starting 10/12 for $1.49. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 10, 2017

In Jaunary 2016, the two chains also battled over menu deals. Wendy’s offered a 4 for $4 deal, so Burker King responded with 5 for $4. When asked how they would respond to Burger King, Wendy’s replied, “edible food.”

The IHOb Pile-On

When IHOP announced it would be changing the “P” in its name to a “b” to promote its new burgers, other restaurants pounced at the opportunity to burn an easy target. At one point, Burger King replied by rebranding itself as “Pancake King” on Twitter. White Castle said it was changing its name to “Pancake Castle.”

We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle. — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) June 11, 2018

When asked if they were afraid of “IHOb,” Wendy’s shrugged. “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard,” the Wendy’s Twitter page tweeted.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Wendy’s vs. McDonald’s

The Wendy’s Twitter account’s greatest punching bag is McDonald’s. Wendy’s loves to make fun of America’s largest fast food chain for still having frozen beef, even as McDonald’s continues to try to serve more fresh beef patties.

Hey @McDonalds, heard the news. Happy #NationalFrozenFoodDay to you for all the frozen beef that’s sticking around in your cheeseburgers. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 6, 2018

On March 6, Wendy’s took another swipe at McDonald’s, writing “Hey @McDonalds, heard the news. Happy #NationalFrozenFoodDay to you for all the frozen beef that’s sticking around in your cheeseburgers.”

Get Out of KFC

We’re not sure why someone would ask Wendy’s for advice on what to get at KFC, but someone did in January 2017. The response could be predicted. “Out of there and over here,” Wendy’s said.

Out of there and over here — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 5, 2017

KFC U.K. & Ireland Does Not Want Ronald McDonald Near a ‘Burger Button’

On Jan. 3, KFC U.K. & Ireland referenced President Donald Trump’s tweet about having a “nuclear button” at his desk in a slam on McDonald’s.

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

“McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a ‘burger on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy,” the tweet read.

Checkers Welcomes Taco Bell to the French Fry Game

Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced it was finally offering fries. Checkers and Rally’s rolled out a sarcastic welcome mat on Facebook.

“Taco Bell We all have to start somewhere. We just happened to start 30 years ago,” the chains wrote.

Wendy’s vs. McDonald’s, Part 2

On Nov. 24, McDonald’s sent out the tweet heard ’round the world. “Black Friday **** Need copy and link****” it read. Hilarity ensued, and McDonald’s tried to turn it into an ad for McCafe coffee.

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

Of course, Wedny’s was right there, adding, “When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine.”

Hardee’s Blocks Wendy’s

Sometimes, it can just be too hard to take Wendy’s jokes. Last year, Wendy’s went toe-to-toe with Hardee’s to argue over who had the better 4 for $4 deal. It got so heated that Hardee’s blocked the Wedny’s Twitter account!

Any idea who runs the @Wendys Twitter account? These responses are amazing: pic.twitter.com/KcozZZjurN — Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) April 12, 2017

Wendy’s Accepts Burger King’s Prom Invitation

This is not so much a burn as it is an odd show of peace between two rivals. Back in May, Burger King tweeted a photo of a Boston restaurant with “@Wendys Prom?” on its sign.

Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10. https://t.co/tQunlsqecG — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

“Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10,” Wendy’s replied.