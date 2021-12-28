Arby’s Adds New Sandwich to Menu

A new sandwich has joined the Arby’s menu lineup. The fast-food chain has capped off 2021 with the introduction of the new Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Sandwich. The sandwich is the chain’s latest limited-time sandwich and is available at participating Arby’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

The new Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Sandwich begins with sliced smoked beef brisket and roast beef that is topped with melted Swiss cheese. The flavor profile is amplified with the addition of bacon, with all of the ingredients sandwiched between a toasted sub roll, according to Chew Boom. The Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Sandwich, which boasts 530 calories, is served with a side of au jus for dipping and can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a limited-time Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Meal, which also includes a side of Crinkle Fries and a drink.

This past year has been an exciting one for fans of the fast-food restaurant. In 2021 alone, Arby’s introduced several new menu items, which rolled out at Arby’s locations across the globe. November, for example, saw the introduction of the Poutine Dip Sandwich in Canada. Taking inspiration from the iconic Canadian dish, the sandwich featured the brand’s thinly sliced, oven-roasted beef served on a toasted sub roll, topped with curly fries, cheese curds, and beef gravy. The Poutine Dip Sandwich was available for a limited time.

Here in the U.S., Arby’s lovers were treated to everything from the Caramel Cinnamon Shake to the Market Fresh Southwest Chicken Avocado Wrap and even Real Country Style Rib Sandwich, all of which were only available for a limited time. This last year also saw several items return to the menu, including the fan-favorite Prime Rib Cheesesteak sandwiches, which briefly returned in August, as well as the Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich, which returned to menus for a limited time in September. In 2021, Arby’s also launched Boneless Wings, available in a choice of Classic Buffalo Sauce or Hot Honey Sauce, nationwide.

Perhaps most exciting and unusual was the November team-up between Arby’s and Tattersall Distilling for the rollout of Arby’s vodka. The chain introduced two limited-edition french fry-flavored vodkas – the Curly Fry Vodka and the Crinkle Fry Vodka – made from high-quality potatoes and “distilled with ingredients that pay homage to the Curly and Crinkle Fry flavor profiles.” Released just in time for the holidays, both of the unique vodkas quickly sold out.