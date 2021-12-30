Arby’s Bringing Sweet Treat Back to Menu

Something sweet is headed to Arby’s! The beloved fast food chain is officially bringing back its fan-favorite Mint Chocolate Shake. Dubbed the chain’s version of McDonald’s beloved Shamrock Shake, Arby’s Mint Chocolate Shake features a mint chocolate-flavored shake that is topped with mouth-watering toppings including whipped topping, real Andes candy pieces, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Similar to the Shamrock Shake, the Mint Chocolate Shale is a seasonal offering that returns to menus on occasion before entirely disappearing. Although a seldom sight on the menu, the shake has earned plenty of love from Arby’s fans, who have praised the shake as one of the most delicious items on the menu. This time around, the Mint Chocolate Shake is set to be available at participating Arby’s locations nationwide for a limited time, according to Chew Boom, meaning it is unknown just how long the shake will remain on the menu before it again enters retirement.

https://twitter.com/ChewBoom/status/1476553025770639371?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

With the countdown to the new year on, Arby’s has been making sure to pad its menu in the final hours of 2021 with some awesome items. Just days ago, it was announced that Arby’s would be introducing the all-new Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Sandwich. Available at participating Arby’s locations nationwide for a limited time, the sandwich features sliced smoked beef brisket and roast beef that is topped with melted Swiss cheese and bacon, with all of the ingredients sandwiched between a toasted sub roll. The Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Sandwich is served with a side of au jus for dipping and can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a limited-time Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Meal, which also includes a side of Crinkle Fries and a drink.

The fast-food chain is also shaking up its 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu. Chew Boom confirmed on Tuesday that the value menu would be revamped with the addition of two returning fan-favorite items – the Crispy Fish Sandwich and the White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese. The items will be on the menu alongside the Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar Sandwich Premium Chicken Nuggets until the next 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu refresh.

The Arby’s menu features a wide array of ordering options, with customers able to order everything from the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich to the Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich and even numerous limited-time-only offerings. For those with a sweet tooth, the menu boasts several dessert items, including chocolate, jamocha, and vanilla shakes as well as the triple chocolate cookie and multiple turnovers.