Applebee’s Announces Its Latest $2 Drink for March

Applebee’s is ready to celebrate the summer, even in March, with its new $2 drink special. This month, it is a new Absolut Vodka Lemonade.

The new drink is a classic cocktail, but available in a 10 oz. mug, notes TIME. The drink, called the “2 Dollar Absolut Vodka,” has just two ingredients: vodka and lemonade. It is available all day, every day at participating locations.

“From the Dollarita to the Dollarama and everything in between, we’ve been busy coming up with beverages that please your taste buds and your wallet,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We know our guests will go crazy for the new 2 Dollar Absolut Vodka Lemonade – it’s a sip of spring for only $2!”

The restaurant chain started monthly drink specials in October, first starting with the $1 Dollarita margarita. Last month’s drink was the Dollarama, a Bahama Mama cocktail served in a 10 oz. mug.

After the program launched last fall, there was a controversial photo posted by a customer on Facebook showing the unappetizing way an Applebee’s bartender apparently made it. Applebee’s then had to respond, saying the bartender did not make the margarita correctly.

“We have not been able to confirm that this is an Applebee’s bartender, and the person in this video did not follow the proper preparation instructions for the Dollarita,” a spokesman told Fox News.

While Applebee’s may be celebrating its cheap drinks, its parent company, Dine Brands Global, is preparing to close more locations this year. The company, which also owns IHOP, said it was closing 80 Applebee’s locations after closing 100 last year. However, between 10 and 15 other Applebee’s will be opening in different locations.

“The expected closures will be based on several criteria, including meeting our brand and image standards as well as operational results,” the company said on Feb. 20.

In 2017, Applebee’s sales dropped 5.3 percent, reports Fortune. In the fourth quarter though, sales were up 1.3 percent in the U.S.

Photo credit: Facebook / Applebee’s