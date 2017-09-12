Apple Announces Innnovative New Collection of Products

During the highly anticipated keynote event on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the company’s newest devices that will are powered by innovation and unprecedented in the realm of technology.

In addition to kicking off the show with a tribute to Steve Jobs and updating consumers with how Apple Stores will now be known as Town Squares, Cook unveiled the long-awaited new iPhones from the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the announcement of three new iPhones, the company plans to release the new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support for cellular wireless. Known as the No. 1 watch in the world, with 97 percent customer satisfaction as many report leading a happy, healthier life.

Resting heart rates, recovery heart rates and more updates added to the Apple Watch. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xBK90IgTYB — CNET (@CNET) September 12, 2017

1:30 p.m. EST: Available Sept. 22, the watch is no longer tied to your iPhone. Using the same phone number, you can receive calls, and same number as phone (number portability). It will also change the way you listen to music as you can stream Apple Music via your watch. With its direct competition being the FitBit, users can also expect to explore Apple treading health initiatives for a heart-healthy lifestyle.

OK finally some products, starting with the Apple Watch #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oOrtwEAmUG — Safwan Ahmedmia (@SuperSaf) September 12, 2017

1:33 p.m. EST: The smartwatch is 70 percent faster and boasts a dual-core upgraded processor, and is said to be waterproof. It does not feature an antenna in the band, like other smartphone and watches do. Features an all-day battery life, 18 hours across mix of LTE and WiFi, Bluetooth.

1:36 p.m. EST: Sport Loop on the watch is a wrap-around nylon with no buckle. The Series 3 is available to buy this month between $249 to $300.

1:41 p.m. EST: Apple TV aims to up the viewing experience for audiences. With its objective to bring cinematic quality to every film, series or home movie you watch, there are two key technologies driving the evolution of what TV means for the world today.

1:45 p.m. EST: With two big advancements in picture quality: 4K, boasting four times the number of pixels, mixed with HDR imaging, known as high dynamic range. This new technology supports the industry standard HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. The picture quality is brighter, more vivid and crisper.

Apple TV will now support not just 4K, but 4K HDR #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/k1speo5ry2 — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) September 12, 2017

1:48 p.m. EST: Breaking ground in the realm of TV, Apple has been working with Hollywood studios to bring their 4K and HDR titles to Apple TV. For those who have purchased via Apple TV, all titles will be automatically updated to 4K at no extra price. Apple will also be bringing Live Sports and News to your TV, in the same quality with smart notifications to give you the best experience and up-to-the-minute information. Photographs can be played from Apple TV as well.

1:50 p.m. EST: The gaming experience is amplified, especially with the slick new game, Sky, exclusively on Apple TV, which will take advantage of new hardware, plus Metal and the A10x fusion chip. Eight players can play together from anywhere around the world. It’s designed to be adaptable to any player and be played with one finger on the Siri remote.

1:53 p.m. EST: Apple TV starts at $179, joins the existing one and is available Sept. 15, with the chips a week later on Sept. 22.

2:01 p.m. EST: iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are announced. Full details here.

2:15 p.m. EST: Apple will start selling wireless chargers in its store, including Belkin and Mophie. It supports LTE Advanced, but I’m pretty sure there’s no support for Gigabit LTE.

2:20 p.m. EST: iPhone X or 10 is launched. Full details here.

2:44 p.m. EST: The AirPower charger will come next year. You can also place your Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods on this wireless charging case.

Apple’s new wireless charging mat (Air Power) can charge the iPhone 8/X, Watch and AirPods all at once. Releases in 2018. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PqltLvDNCT — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 12, 2017

2:48 p.m. EST: iPhone X price is revealed. Full details here.