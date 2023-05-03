Kettle Brand Celebrates National BBQ Month With New 'Special Sauce' Flavor Chips

Kettle Brand has released a brand new Special Sauce chip flavor, in celebration of National BBQ Month. The company noted that while new snack is a little "hard to describe," it is certainly going to be "impossible to resist." Kettle adds, "This LTO flavor brings a one-of-a-kind combination of sweet tang and light heat into a crunchy kettle-cooked chip."

A "must-have" for any BBQ this spring, the new Special Sauce chips flavor is "not a barbecue sauce or fry sauce." It is "a unique blend" that only Kettle can create, "distinctly saucy with hints of barbecue, honey mustard, and ketchup." Snackers should not, however, that this is a limited-time flavor and will not be around all year. Available in stores nationwide now for $4.29 in a 7 oz. bag, while supplies last.

(Photo: Kettle Brand)

The new Kettle flavor comes months after the company introduced a new line: Air Fried Chips, which come in three great flavors: Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno and Himalayan Salt. They are available to buy from many retailers, including Target and Whole Foods. The Air Fried Chips "have a light and crispy texture and 30% less fat than the original versions," which makes them a great snack or side for anyone looking to eat healthier.

Notably, the Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are "the first-to-market air-fried snack," patent-pending. "Introduced in 2010, air-fried foods have continued to rise in popularity, with #Airfryer amassing over 6.6B+ views on TikTok, and potatoes being the top air-fried food. Kettle Brand is the first snacking brand to create an air-fried chip," the company explained in a press release.

The company added, "Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are batch-cooked in kettles, then air-fried, creating a Non-GMO verified, gluten free chip featuring bold Kettle Brand flavor with a light and crispy texture." Speaking about the new line of chips, Janda Lukin — Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell Snacks — said, "In addition to the natural promise we make with every batch of Kettle Brand chips, we're proud to be the first air-fried chip. An air-fried finish is something no one else is offering right now, giving our chips a unique light and crispy crunch to go with their signature bold flavor."