Frito-Lay Employee Reveals the Truth Behind the Air in Bags of Chips on TikTok

The issue of extra air in bags of chips might be the most prominent "scam" people associate with the food industry. However, a Frito-Lay employee explained on TikTok why the controversy might be unwarranted.

In a now-deleted video, merchandiser Selena Aragon, who uses the handle @selenaaragon7, clarified why bags of chips have "air" in them. One misunderstanding she resolves is that nitrogen is actually injected into the bags rather than just "air," Distractify reported.

Due to this gas, the chips remain fresh for a more extended period. The negative space in the bag also serves a dual function since by leaving it, the chips have some room to "settle" during transit, which is crucial. The snacks also need an extra layer of cushioning when they're packed and shipped out to stores. Although Frito-Lay is not "trying to scam" people by placing not fully filled bags on shelves, Aragon said she sends bags that are more full to store shelves.

According to Aragon, overfilled bags are even considered defective because they do not have sufficient room to move around, and their contents get knocked around during transit, causing the product to have more broken pieces. Although there may be more chips inside, they are measured and sold by weight, not necessarily the physical dimensions of the bag content.

Aragon noted in the video's comments that she appreciates an overpacked bag of Cheetos, but it isn't ideal for shipping purposes. Aragon definitively says on her TikTok account, "Frito-Lay is not trying to scam you. They tell you how much chips you're getting when you buy the bag."

Several changes have been made to chip bags in recent years, including that customers are getting less in their bags due to "Shrinkflation."Doritos, for example, dropped from 9.75 ounces per bag to 9.25. In recent years, Mouseprint.org has been following the trend of manufacturers down-sizing popular consumer products – such as Dawn dish soap, Lay's potato chips, Walmart brand paper towels, etc.