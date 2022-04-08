Harley-Davidson Issues Motorcycle Recall

✖

Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling thousands of its motorcycles due to a potential crash hazard. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced in a March 2022 recall notice that the popular motorcycle manufacturer has issued a recall impacting approximately 4,177 due to missing brake fluid warning labels. The missing labels, according to the recall notice, "may lead to improper brake system maintenance, affecting brake performance and increasing the risk of a crash."

The recall, issued on March 16, 2022, impacts certain 2021-2022 XL1200X, XL883N, and 2021 XL1200NS XL Sportster motorcycles, which have brake fluid warning labels that may detach from the brake fluid reservoir caps. The notice noted that due to this, "these motorcycles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 122, 'Motorcycle Brake Systems.'" The specific motorcycles impacted by the recall include the Harley-Davidson model XL1200NS manufactured in 2021, model XL1200X manufactured in 2021 and 2022, and model XL883N manufactured in 2021 and 2022.

Amid the recall, the NHTSA said owner notification letters were mailed on Monday, April 4. Consumers who have purchased the Harley-Davidson motorcycles impacted by the recall have several options to resolve the issue. Consumers can take their motorcycles to a dealer for label inspection and replacement, which is being offered free of charge. Alternatively, the NHTSA said Harley-Davidson will mail replacement labels to owners, free of charge. Those with further questions regarding the recall can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The Harley-Davidson recall marks just the latest motor transportation recall to hit the market. In early April, General Motors recalled more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles impacted by the recall have a defect that may result in the wipers failing due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time. The NHTSA estimated that approximately 1% of the vehicles manufactured have the defect.

In a much smaller recall, French luxury carmaker Bugatti this month issued a safety recall for a single 2018 Chiron, one of the most exclusive cars in the world, with only about 70 produced each year with a price tag of approximately $3 million. Per the New York Post, the company due to concerns that "one of the screws that fastens the front frame support may be loose... A loose frame support may reduce the vehicle's structural protection in a crash, increasing the risk of injury."