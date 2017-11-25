Cops Intimidate Rape Victim Into Dropping Charges Against Fellow Officers

The lawyer of a woman accusing NYPD officers of raping her in the back seat of their police van claims their co-workers visited her in a bid to intimidate her out of the sexual assault charges against the two.

Michal David, a lawyer for Anna Chambers, said about nine officers tried to intimidate the 18-year-old and her mom in an attempt to “discourage them from coming forward” to report the sexual assault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the New York Post, one officer in particular questioned the teenager’s story while she sought treatment at Maimoindes Medical Center in Brooklyn hours after the rape.

“He kept saying to Anna and her mom, ‘How do you know they were real cops?’” David said. “‘Didn’t you make complaints about cops before?’”

The lawyer went on to divulge that Chambers had told him how one cop spoke to her and her mother in their native Russian, while “trying to cover his name tag” on the uniform.

“Anna said [the officer] was trying to manipulate a rubber band over his name tag, so she couldn’t see who it was,” David said, adding the officer was insisting that she was wrong.

A nurse from the hospital reportedly told the mother and daughter to “not be intimidated.”

Chambers alleges that Brooklyn South narcotics Det. Richard Hall and Det. Eddie Martins raped her in the back seat of their police van, while she was handcuffed. She also claims they forced her to perform oral sex after she was arrested for possessing drugs.

Hall, 33, and Martins, 37, have since admitted to having sex with the 18-year-old while on the job, but insist it was consensual. FOX News reports that they “pleaded not guilty to a 50-count indictment last month.”

Both detectives have resigned from the force this past November and are currently free on bail.