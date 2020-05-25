Ann Coulter Confuses Critics by Slamming Donald Trump Over Jeff Sessions Attack

On Sunday, Ann Coulter confused people all along the political spectrum when she leveled her fury at President Donald Trump. The controversial journalist fired off some angry tweets at Trump, criticizing his endorsement of an Alabama candidate for the United States Senate. Not mincing words, Coulter wrote that Trump is "a complete moron of a president."

Coulter was set off by Trump's tweets about his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Sessions is trying to win back the Senate seat he gave up in 2018, but on Saturday, Trump tweeted that Sessions "ruined many lives" when he recused himself from the Robert Mueller investigation. Trump, therefore, endorsed Sessions' opponent, former college football coach Tommy Tuberville. Coulter caught up on all of this on Sunday morning, and she was not pleased, to say the least.

Jesus fucking Christ, when even Ann Coulter seems to be more reasonable than the POTUS . . . pic.twitter.com/r8eeHi37Xu — Christopher M Ohlhoff (@MOhlhoff) May 25, 2020

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Coulter called Trump a "moron," a "lout," a "blithering idiot," a "shallow and broken man" and "disloyal," as well as unloading some slurs on him. She suggested that Trump's actions will cause the Republican party to lose the White House and the majority in the Senate while complaining that he has failed to deliver on his promises to build a border wall and shore up the U.S. immigration system.

As for Trump's complaints about Sessions, Coulter argued that it was Trump's fault that he was investigated by Mueller because he fired former FBI director James Comey. She also noted that he has failed to be "a decent, compassionate human being" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coulter was once one of the president's most outspoken supporters, but clearly she has soured on him recently. Still, this weekend's Twitter tirade caught many users off guard, including both opponents of the president and his supporters. Neither seemed to know what to make of Coulter's angry outbursts. Here's a look at the responses she got.