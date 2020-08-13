Americans Call for Donald Trump's Impeachment Following Opposition to Funding USPS, Deactivation of Sorting Machines

Americans on social media are calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment after he seemingly admitted to opposing funding for the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to block mail-in voting for the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Trump made the alarming comments during a Thursday interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo just before news broke that USPS is slowly deactivating mail sorting machines around the country for an unknown reason, fueling speculation he is attempting to interfere with the election.

"They [the Democrats] want three and a half-billion dollars for something that'll turn out to be fraudulent — that's election money basically. They want $25 billion for the post office," Trump said, according to NPR. "Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren't getting there. But if they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."

Trump has criticized mail-in voting for months, making a number of unfounded claims that the "rigged" and the "scandal of our times" due to mail-in ballots. According to the president, mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, despite evidence pointing to the contrary. The president has even suggested delaying the election due to mail-in voting.

His latest comments, though, are proving to be the most controversial and raising alarm for some Americans. Although the president has already been impeached and was later acquitted, some have expressed their desire to see the president impeached yet again, claiming that his remarks are an admission that he is attempting to sabotage the upcoming election. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.