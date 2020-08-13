Americans Call for Donald Trump's Impeachment Following Opposition to Funding USPS, Deactivation of Sorting Machines
Americans on social media are calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment after he seemingly admitted to opposing funding for the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to block mail-in voting for the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Trump made the alarming comments during a Thursday interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo just before news broke that USPS is slowly deactivating mail sorting machines around the country for an unknown reason, fueling speculation he is attempting to interfere with the election.
"They [the Democrats] want three and a half-billion dollars for something that'll turn out to be fraudulent — that's election money basically. They want $25 billion for the post office," Trump said, according to NPR. "Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren't getting there. But if they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."
Trump has criticized mail-in voting for months, making a number of unfounded claims that the "rigged" and the "scandal of our times" due to mail-in ballots. According to the president, mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, despite evidence pointing to the contrary. The president has even suggested delaying the election due to mail-in voting.
His latest comments, though, are proving to be the most controversial and raising alarm for some Americans. Although the president has already been impeached and was later acquitted, some have expressed their desire to see the president impeached yet again, claiming that his remarks are an admission that he is attempting to sabotage the upcoming election. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.
If the Democrats refuse to impeach the President for sabotaging an election in broad daylight (and admitting to it on camera) what is left of our democracy? https://t.co/rxmPyrnXHN— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 13, 2020
trump literally revealed his ENTIRE evil plan and motive for destroying USPS to the world today.
That SHOULD be enough to impeach him again, right? #TrumpKillsUSPS https://t.co/KnZfUzYY9h— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 13, 2020
we're going to have to impeach this criminal fuck all over again, aren't we— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 13, 2020
Willful and blatant interference with a federal election is a High Crime and Misdemeanor. Time to impeach him again. Let’s make Trump the only President to be impeached twice. https://t.co/3Xo0SsHCRI— Alt Jabroni (@alt_jabroni) August 13, 2020
Democrats must impeach Trump again. He is directly attacking our elections and trying to dismantle the USPS so he can cheat to win.— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 13, 2020
Dear @SpeakerPelosi,
Our elections aren’t just under attack by Russia, the MAGA regime is doing most of the attacking. Our USPS is holding on by a thread.
It’s time to send out subpoenas, start investigations and quite frankly, it’s time to impeach again.
Please hear us.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 13, 2020
Impeach President Trump and remove the Postmaster General for trying to impede the lawful function of an agency of the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.— Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) August 13, 2020
There are many reasons to impeach and attacking our elections would be one of them. This is a crime. https://t.co/mw2qcMKA5O— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 13, 2020
It’s now clear.
The effort to destroy the Post Office is part of a continuing conspiracy to steal the election.
From the most corrupt administration in American history.
The entire crime family must be held accountable.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 13, 2020
Sounds illegal. https://t.co/GXSJCwJOg8— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 13, 2020
Note this: Trump is admitting he wants to obstruct mail-in voting:
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions &millions of ballots. But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting”— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 13, 2020
He needs to be called before the House. They need to impeach him again. His own commission headed by Pence didn’t find any evidence & disbanded. Reporters need to call him on it. pic.twitter.com/QriFQFPE7R— John Koetzner (@john_koetzner) August 13, 2020
#ImpeachTrump who is talking plainly about throwing the election. https://t.co/kAlOXuwoUu— Shelley Frost (@ShelleyFrost40) August 13, 2020
#ImpeachTrump #USPSsabotage— History bites (@akeleven) August 13, 2020
When a president says out loud that he wants to destroy the election
That president must be impeached