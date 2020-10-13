Amazon Prime Day 2020: What to Expect and Who Is Eligible

✖

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here since the internet retail giant delayed its annual sales event until Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the event usually happens in July, but the event was delayed. With it coming so close to the holiday shopping season, some analysts believe it is the real start of the season, not Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Prime Day originally began as a one-day event, but it has slowly grown to a two-day format for 2020. All Prime Day deals are only eligible for Amazon Prime subscribers. You can view the details of a Prime membership and some of the biggest deals here.

As usual, Amazon keeps its deals close to the vest before Prime Day begins, ensuring that users who plan to spend will rush to the site to constantly find new deals during the 48-hour event. Nathan Burrow, the deals expert for The Wirecutter, told CBS News consumers can expect the average discounts to be about 20%. Some might be advertised as huge, 70-80% deals, but they might not be as great as advertised. Amazon sells some products at lower prices every day, so consumers could use CamelCamelCamel to track a product's Amazon price history to see if you really are getting a great deal.

Some social media users often get disappointed on Prime Day because most of the products with the best discounts are Amazon's own devices. For example, one early deal is $50 off a one-year Audible subscription. Amazon-branded products, like Amazon Essentials clothing, will be on sale, Kristin Cook, managing editor of Ben's Bargains, predicted.

Amazon is also trying to get around the criticism that it hurts small businesses. This year, they are offering Prime members a $10 credit when they buy products from small businesses with Amazon stores. The offer is valid through Oct. 12. Once Prime Day begins, Prime subscribers can use the $10 credit on any product at the site.

As previously noted, only Amazon Prime subscribers get access to Prime Day deals. It costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 per month. You can get a free one-month trial, after which, your credit card is charged for the first time. The membership also includes access to Amazon Prime Video content on streaming devices.

