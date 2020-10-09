Amazon Prime Day 2020: How This Year's Sales Compare With Previous Years

✖

Amazon Prime Day is back and better than ever! The two-day event, which runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 and saw some hiccups due to the coronavirus pandemic, is the retail giant's official foray against its competitors before the holiday shopping season. Already advertising some early deals ahead of the Tuesday and Wednesday sales, Amazon started up Prime Day in 2015 as a way to enroll more members and ramp up sales in July. But due to the lockdown and pandemic seeing an uptick in e-commerce this past summer, the annual event was delayed and pushed over the accelerated increase in online shopping.

Despite a shaky economy, a number of Americans are ready to splurge a little, with CBS News reporting two-thirds of consumers have indicated that they plan to shop on Amazon Prime Day — more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday per a poll from Retail Me Not. CBS goes on to report experts are currently prognosticating Amazon Prime Day will exceed Black Friday in 2020 holiday sales, generating as much as $10 billion in total sales during its October event.

So, what's going to be different about this year's event over last year's? For starters, Amazon has constructed a new program to support small businesses, including minority-owned businesses — many of whom have been impacted greatly by the coronavirus pandemic. This means Prime Members who order $10 or more from any small business featured on Amazon between today and Oct.12, will receive $10 of credit. Then when the two-day event takes place, customers can use that credit toward any purchase from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Thanks to the mega traffic expected, this incentive is not only beneficial for small businesses but consumers looking for that unique item as well. This move from Amazon helps represent 99.5% of all U.S. businesses and half of the country's workforce, according to USA Today.

While it's still unclear how sales will compare exactly to last year's, experts are predicting this year's deals will be similar in nature to previous years. Customers and Prime members can expect discounts of 20% to 50%, according to items currently on sale in the Amazon shops. Some deals are currently advertised at 70% to 80% off, but it is best to double-check deals before making your purchase.

CBS News shares one way to check price history is to visit CamelCamelCamel, where you can insert the URL of an Amazon product and see its price history — including the lowest and highest prices. Currently, some deals Amazon Prime members can expect are as follows:

On sale for $119.99, this smart Toshiba TV is as simple as they come. Just plug in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy all your favorite series and movies on a number of streaming platforms. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

On sale for $89.99, Prime members save $45 on the Echo Show 5 — the built-in smart home hub with improved speakers that deliver expansive stereo sound. Alexa can help show customers more with its Compact 5.5" smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. Best of all, you can connect easily with video calling and messaging with those who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype.

Prime members can get this awesome gadget for just $64.99, saving $15 on a two-pack bundle. The compact, indoor plug-in smart security camera features 1080 HD video, motion detection, night vision and works with an Alexa-1 camera. Easy to set up in minutes, users can get alerts on their smartphones whenever motion is detected. Additionally, users can customize motion detection zones so they can see and protect what matters most.

