Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Wireless Earbud and Headphone Deals

Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and Prime members are preparing to take advantage of some deals to enhance their workouts or long gaming sessions with new headphones or headsets. Fortunately for prospective customers, Amazon.com is already filling up with deals for those eager to take advantage of hot sales. While there are only a few items available, Amazon is offering some serious value for those in need of headsets and headphones.

Now it's key to remember a few things when it comes to Prime Day deals. First, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime. It's Amazon's premium subscription service that comes with perks like free two-day shipping and access to loads of movies and TV shows to stream. You can view all the perks that come with a Prime membership here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Fitness at home is critical in the era of COVID-19, as is finding the perfect way to deliver inspiring music. Available for $129.95, the JBL Under Armour FLASH in-ear headphones will improve any run or a cardio session in the garage. The sweatproof and waterproof headphones include winged ear tips that keep them safe and secure in the ears during even the hardest workouts. Additionally, the bionic hearing automatically lowers the audio and amplifies speech so you can chat with your workout partner without removing them. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

While earbuds are perfect for workouts, there are times when over-the-ear headphones provide extra benefits. The JBL Tune 600BTNC, available for $59.95, will help block out surrounding noise while on an airplane or at the gym while connecting to phones or tablets with Bluetooth. The lightweight and foldable design makes it easy to slip the headphones into a small bag while on the go, and the 16-hour battery life erases any concerns about running out of juice. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Headphones are critical for a variety of hobbies, including playing video games. The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset, available for $49.95, is the perfect item for an evening of Call of Duty or another online game. The headset includes a rechargeable battery and delivers amplified sound. The biggest selling point of the Turtle Beach headset is that it is compatible with the Xbox One, the PS4, Nintendo Switch and several mobile devices. View more details at Amazon here.

