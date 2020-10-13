Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Lightning Deals

✖

After more than a year of waiting, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here, and the annual sale is once again featuring some amazing lighting deals. Originally scheduled to take place in July but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day is scheduled to last a full 48 hours from Tuesday, Oct. 13 until Wednesday, Oct. 14. During the sale, shoppers will have the chance to score lightning deals, which last for only a short period of time and often sell out quickly, meaning they will have to act fast.

To score the lightning deals listed below, as well as other Amazon Prime Day discounts, it is key to remember that shoppers will need to first make sure they have a Prime membership. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month. A membership comes with numerous perks, including free two-day shipping, allowing you to get those lightning deals delivered super-fast, and access to thousands of films and series for streaming.

Once you have a membership, you will have access to all of the Prime Day deals, which range from everything including tech to shoes and everything in between. When looking at lightning deals, like the ones listed below, it is important to take note of the timer showing you how long you have to add the item to your Cart and claim the promotional discount as well as the status bar showing the percentage of deals already claimed. You can visit the Upcoming Deals section by clicking here to view all deals 24 hours before they go live.

Goowls Outdoor Security Camera

Marked down from $59.99 to $35.24 for a 41% discount, this Goowls outdoor security camera boasts a 1080p resolution and has a night vision distance up to 32ft to help monitor and keep your home safe. Smart motion detection and secure two-way storage allow for alert notifications and 6s motion detection video to be sent to your phone, allowing you to see what is going on around your home. Two-way audio also allows you to talk with your loved one and get rid of unwanted guests. This lightning deal is available for a total of 4 hours, with less than 3 hours remaining and 59% of items claimed. View more on Amazon here.

Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Looking to get that perfect selfie but struggling with the lighting? Head on over to Amazon for a massive deal on a rechargeable ring light. The Auxiwa clip-on ring light, marked down from $19.99 to just $11.19, gives soft illumination without harsh light, making it akin to having a professional studio photographer. Achieve the perfect selfie by just clipping the ring light onto your cellphone. This deal has just under 5 hours left, and 65% of the items have already been sold. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

MOOSOO Vacuum Cleaner

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, you have just 4 hours to snag the MOOSOO vacuum cleaner. This 4-in-1 stick vacuum features strong suction power that can pick up debris including dirt, pet hair and crumbs embedded on floors. The vacuum also comes with a handheld attachment, which is perfect for cleaning other surfaces, like sofas, cars and under the bed. At just 2.8-pounds, this lightweight cleaner is easy to maneuver from room to room. Currently, it is discounted from $109 to $55.99 with 89% of items sold. View more on Amazon here.

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If you’re hoping to cook up some mouth-watering breakfasts, the Chefman Belgian waffle maker is just for you. Featuring seven different shade settings to cook your waffles exactly how you like it and a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter, this waffle maker is easy to use and offers easy cleanup. Waffles can be made within just minutes. A current lightning deal, it is on sale for $28, though it typically retails for $34.99. There are 5 hours remaining for this discount. You can view this deal and more details here.

