See Every Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deal Today

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is upon us, and there are tons of deals that shoppers will not want to miss. Every year, Amazon holds a major 24 hour sale similar to Black Friday, where the company discounts tons of products. Everything from electronics, to beauty products, video games, and toys all go on sale. This year, however, Amazon has extended Prime Day to last for an additional day.
Right now, countless items and accessories are marked down to rock bottom prices, and Amazon lovers can get the most bang for their bucks.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Scroll down to check out what all is on sale, and make sure to also check out ET, CNET, USA Today, and GameSpot for more Prime Day coverage.
Make sure to jump on these deal quick though, because some are flash sales that won’t hang around for long, and other products may sell out.
Amazon Device Deals
The second-gen Echo for $50
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (second generation): $45
The Fire TV Stick for $15
Amazon Echo Show (second generation): $160
The Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $22
Amazon Fire TV Recast: $130
Ring Video Doorbell: $70
Ring Video Doorbell Pro and free Amazon Echo Dot: $169
Amazon Tablet Deals
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50
Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $80
All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $30
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $60
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: $150
The new Kindle Paperwhite for $85
Amazon all-new Kindle: $60
Can’t Miss Electronics
Sonos Beam and $100 Amazon gift card: $359
Ecobee SmartThermostat: $200
Oculus Go VR headset: $159
Blink XT2 2-Cam System: $100
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller: $30
Nixplay Seed digital photo frames: $148
Eero Wi-Fi System: $149
Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earphones: $120
Beauty Products You Need
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer: $37
Belula 100% Boar Bristle Hair Brush Set: $16
Burt’s Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes Pack of 3: $11
Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara: $17
L’Occitane Hand Cream and Travel Minis: $38
Waterpik Electric Water Flosser: $40
Braun Silk Expert 5 IPL Hair Removal: $280
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Strips Kit: $45
Gaming Deals
Xbox One All-Digital With Phantom White Controller: $200
PS4 Slim with Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn: $100 Off
PlayStation Classic Going: $20
PS4 Controllers: $20 Off
Deals on Toys
Star Wars The Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber: $79
Lego Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon: $83
Avengers Marvel Endgame: Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear for $13.99
Strongarm Nerf N-Strike Elite for $10.49
Star Wars Black Series Han Solo: $13
Star Wars The Black Series Enfys Nest & Enfys Nest’s Swoop Bike: $30
4K UHD Movie Deals
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: $19
Avengers: Infinity War: $24.75
Mission: Impossible 6 Movie Collection: $60
Terminator 2: Judgment Day: $11.38
Us: $27.96
Alien 40th Anniversary: $15
The Greatest Showman: $20
Pet Product Deals
Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier: $29.80
Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor: $51.16
WOpet 7L Automatic Pet Feeder: $63.96
Greenies Dental Chews—Save up to 50%
PetSafe Bling Easy Walk Harness: $19.50
Carlson 68-Inch Wide Adjustable Freestanding Pet Gate: $47.99