Amanda Knox Reveals Selfie Wearing Old ‘Prison Uniform’ While Preparing for Her Upcoming Wedding

Amanda Knox is preparing for her upcoming wedding to longtime boyfriend Christopher Robinson in an unusual way. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 32-year-old, who spent four years in Italian prison for a murder she was later acquitted of, revealed that she was “wearing my old prison uniform” as she counts down the remaining 40 days until she says “I do.”

“40 days left until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding To Do list,” Knox captioned the photo, showing herself posing next to a number of stacked bins, presumably filled with items for the wedding.

“I’ve locked myself in the craftroom and I’m wearing my old prison uniform,” she continued. “Literally the very same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia.”

After being convicted for the 2007 murder of British woman Meredith Kercher and later freed in 2011 after four years in prison after an appeals court acquitted her (she was again convicted in 2013 before again being acquitted in 2015), Knox is settling down back in the United States. In July, she confirmed that she would soon be tying the knot to her “novelist, futurist, poet” fiancé.

At that same time, she and Robinson drew a little heat after they launched a new wedding website asking for donations to help fund the ceremony.

“Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff. So please, no gifts, and no pressure. But if you feel so inclined, we welcome help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!” the page, which includes 18 levels of donations, reads, adding that “instead of a traditional registry, we’re accepting donations towards the cost of the wedding.”

Addressing the controversy sparked by the website, the couple clarified in a statement released in August that they would be shelling out the cash for their wedding.

“We are paying for everything up font (sic) ourselves,” they wrote in part. “Like many young couples today, we’ve replaced the traditional gift registry with a wedding fund.”

Knox and Robinson met in 2015 after she wrote a review of War of the Encyclopaedists. They are set to tie the knot on Feb. 29, 2020.