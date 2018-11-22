All the Best Thanksgiving Food Deals

Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around food, so it only makes sense that there will be more than a few deals on hand when it comes to dining on the day.

From full holiday meals to their original dishes, several restaurants are catering to those who want to eat their Thanksgiving meal at somewhere other than a house. So if you don’t feel like cooking, check out these Thanksgiving food deals below.

Applebee’s

Select locations of the chain are open on Thanksgiving Day and will be serving holiday-themed dishes like turkey and stuffing.

Bob Evans

Open until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Bob Evans will serve a Thanksgiving meal including a choice of entrée, endless bread and a slice of pie for $14.99. There’s also a kids’ dinner option for $6.99 that includes slow-roasted turkey, a choice of two sides, endless bread and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Boston Market

Boston Market will be open with a special menu on Thanksgiving, and for $12.99 customers can enjoy a slow roasted turkey breast of a half signature rotisserie chicken along with two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Buca di Beppo

The Italian chain will open at 11 a.m. and serve its classic family-style dishes as well as a Thanksgiving feast, which includes white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, spicy Italian sausage, stuffing, green beans, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Cracker Barrel

The chain is preparing to serve 8 million ounces of gravy and 650,000 pounds of turkey over Thanksgiving this year, serving a special Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close on Thursday. Diners can get the Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal for $12.99 for adults and $7.99 for children.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering a Turkey & Dressing Dinner featuring carved turkey breast, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, a choice of two sides and dinner bread.

IHOP

Somewhat surprisingly, IHOP is also serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal, though make sure to check with your local location for any changes in hours.

Macaroni Grill

Head into your nearest Macaroni Grill for a Thanksgiving meal at $24.99. The meal includes soup or salad and options including roast turkey breast, butternut squash, brussel sprouts and mashed potatoes, with pumpkin cheesecake on the menu for dessert.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

For $39.95 for adults and $17.95 for children ages 5-12, diners can enjoy a four-course meal featuring an extensive menu of salad, turkey breast with gravy and focaccia sausage stuffing, smoked ham with mashed sweet potatoes, Parmesan-crusted tilapia with sage, lemon and tomatoes, two sides, two pastas and dessert.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

Participating locations of McCormick & Schmick’s will be serving a Roasted Turkey Dinner, with prices varying by location. The menu will include holiday staples like roast turkey, butternut squash bisque or walnut mixed greens, cornbread stuffing, apple squash casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables and cranberry sauce.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Guests at Ruth’s Chris can dine on a Southern-inspired Thanksgiving meal or choose from options on the chain’s regular dinner menu. Select locations open at noon and an adult Thanksgiving meal will run $39.95 while a kids’ meal is $12.95, though prices may vary by location.

Ted’s Montana Grill

Ted’s Montana Grill will be offering a Thanksgiving Roast Turkey Feast with options like bison nachos, cedar plank salmon, crab cakes, Delmonico ribeye and cream of tomato soup. Select wines will be available for $30 a bottle and the dinner will cost $29 adults and $13 for kids.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock