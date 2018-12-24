All the Stores Opened and Closed on Christmas 2018

Christmas time is literally upon us, yet there are still some stores open on Monday and Tuesday for last minute shoppers.

Christmas Eve and Christmas day are some of the slowest holidays of the year. Even in today’s mile-a-minute world, most businesses will close down or at least cut their hours short. That can be a blessing and a curse for revellers. In particular, ambitious hosts may have found that they are short on ingredients for that big holiday meal.

Fear not, because there are some options. Whole Foods Markets will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas eve. Other grocery stores will have limited hours as well, including Trader Joes, which closes at 6 p.m. and Publix, which closes at 7 p.m. Some locations for Albertson’s and Safeway will be open as well, though hours vary from place to place.

On Christmas day, grocery shopping will be a bit tougher, but still not impossible. Albertsons and Safeway will have holiday hours again, though these will be even more limited. Both stores have store locators on their websites where customers can check on their hours.

In a real bind, small convenience stores including Wawa, 7-Eleven and Cumberland Farms will also be open on Christmas day. Rite-Aid Pharmacy will as well.

Meanwhile, last minute shoppers have a bit more to choose from as stores lobby for their desperate dollars. On Christmas Eve, many Target locations will be open as late as 11 p.m. Walmart will keep it a bit more tame, closing its doors at 6 p.m., as will JC Penny and Macy’s.

Other options on Christmas Eve include Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Best Buy. In addition, AMC Theaters will hold normal hours on Christmas Eve, and limited hours on Christmas day.

Unfortunately, not many other stores will follow suit. On Christmas day, Target and Walmart are both shutting their doors for the holiday. Most of the other stores listed above are as well, meaning that even the least responsible shoppers should try to get their gifts in hand one day ahead of time.

Finally, one big necessity for those travelling on the holidays is food. In that regard, there are lots of options. Fast food restaurants including McDonald’s and Sonic will be open, as will coffee giant Starbucks. Diners such as Waffle House, Denny’s and IHOP will be available, and Boston Market is even offering fully prepared holiday meals for pick-up or delivery.