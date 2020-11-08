Alex Trebek Dead: Watch the 'Jeopardy!' Host Talk About His Lakers Fandom

✖

Jeopardy! announced on Sunday that host Alex Trebek had passed away at the age of 80, prompting millions of tributes on social media. Fans began talking about the impact he made on their lives while also revisiting big moments away from the show's set. One specific example featured Trebek discussing how he adored the Los Angeles Lakers.

A video clip surfaced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that showed Trebek discussing his Lakers fandom. He sat on a couch while wearing a No. 24 Kobe Bryant jersey. The longtime Jeopardy! host explained how he became a fan of the team 40 years prior, revealing that he was not a new addition to the fanbase. He also named the four players that would make up his "Mount Rushmore" of LA greats.

"I became a Lakers fan in 1973," Trebek said. "I've always been a big Lakers supporter. My Mount Rushmore would be Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Magic [Johnson], Shaquille [O'Neal] and Kobe [Bryant]."

The clip posted on Twitter hails from an in-depth interview posted on the Jeopardy! website. Trebek discussed his history with the sport, moving to Los Angeles and becoming a fan of the Lakers. He also provided information about his own basketball career.

"I got into basketball in a very unusual way," Trebek said during the 2015 interview. "I grew up in Canada; we didn't have much basketball. Although I had never played basketball in my life, I tried out for the high school basketball team. I figured they were going to cut me after the first few practices, but they didn't."

Trebek further explained that he remained with the team for three weeks of practices. Once the team selected its players, Trebek saw his name was on the list. He was the point guard for his high school basketball team.

Trebek took in Lakers games throughout his life, occasionally heading to Staples Center. He did so in December 2019, months after announcing that he had pancreatic cancer. Trebek watched the Lakers take on the Clippers in a battle of LA franchises, sparking comments on social media. People headed to Twitter to say that the Jeopardy! host was looking great.

"Great to see Alex Trebek at the Lakers vs Clippers game! A true icon. Thinking of you constantly sir, and sending all the positive vibes for your health," one person commented on Twitter. Several others said that Trebek was a true icon and that they were constantly sending him good vibes.