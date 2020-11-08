Watch Alex Trebek Throw Epic Shade When 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Couldn't Answer Any Football Questions

✖

When news surfaced on Sunday that legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had passed away at the age of 80, fans began posting tributes on social media. Some also opted to revisit some of the best moments from the trivia show. One example featured Trebek poking fun at contestants and their lack of knowledge about football.

When Jeopardy! contestants head to their podiums, there is an expectation that they will have a wide array of knowledge about various subjects. However, history has shown that many are blissfully unaware of football, stock car racing and several other sports. The result of their lack of knowledge is a segment full of epic jokes from Trebek. The video posted on Twitter Sunday served as further evidence.

Flashback to when Alex Trebek had some fun watching these Jeopardy contestants not know anything about football. #RIPAlexpic.twitter.com/luiaTlGI45 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2020

"I can tell you guys are big football fans," Trebek joked after the opening question before moving on. He asked the contestants about legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landy, leading to even more blank stares. "Do you think we should go to commercial?" Trebek jokingly asked. The segment ended with a question about the famed Minnesota Vikings defensive line, the Purple People Eaters, as well as more jokes from the legendary host. He said that he "would die" if any of the contestants buzzed in.

"I will remember that segment for the rest of my life, having watched it live," one fan commented on Twitter. Several others talked about how the football segment was one of the show's best. They continued to joke about the contestants and an overall lack of football knowledge.

In addition to the NFL and football in general, other sports have stumped contestants in recent years. For example, there have been questions about NASCAR and the sport's best drivers. One 2020 episode, in particular, featured Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron and AricAlmirola as special guests. They provided clues ahead of a playoff race at Kansas Speedway for the "NASCAR in Vegas" category.

Additionally, a previous episode of Jeopardy! put two former champions on display. A question asked about two brothers, Kurt and Kyle, who are "cool as ice" and compete in the top level of NASCAR. One contestant guessed that their name was Coors and prompted a joking response from Kurt Busch. "Coors!!! Haha. I guess that’s better than Kurt & Kyle Leinenkugel," the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro tweeted.