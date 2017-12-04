Street Artist Plasters Handsy Al Franken on Zendaya Billboard

Many have come out to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations against Senator Al Franken, but well-known conservative street artist Sabo took to sharing his opinion in a very creative manner.

Sabo cropped Franken out of the 2006 image in which he was seen appearing to grab the chest of radio host Leeann Tweeden, and plastered it up on a billboard that features actress Zendaya from her upcoming film The Greatest Showman, as shared by The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As depicted on the billboard, Zendaya plays a high-flying trapeze artists who may or may not have a romantic entanglement with Zac Efron.

When reporters questioned Sabo about the billboard, he slyly responded, “Efron wanted to catch her, but Franken got there first, I guess.”

Sen. Franken recently opened up about getting back to work after being accused by not only Tweeden, but multiple women of sexual harassment/assault.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed. I’ve let a lot of people down and I’m hoping I can make it up to them and gradually regain their trust,” Franken told reporters. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow.”

Additionally, Franken said that he had been spending his time “thinking about how that could happen” and shared, “I just recognize that I need to be more careful and a lot more sensitive in these situations.”

As previously mentioned, Tweeden was the first woman to allege that Franken sexually assaulted her, claiming it took place on a USO tour the two were a part of together. Ultimately, she presented the infamous photograph that showed Franken simulating grabbing her chest while she was asleep.

During a GMA interview, Tweeden expressed that her goal was not to get him removed from office, but rather to shine light on his misdeeds.

“I didn’t do this to have him step down. I think Al Franken does a lot of good things in the Senate,” Tweeden replied when asked if she thought he should resign. “You know, I think that’s for the people of Minnesota to decide. I’m not calling for him to step down. That was never my intention.”