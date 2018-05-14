Adidas Under Investigation After Gruesome Injury at Yeezy Office

Adidas is under investigation after a factory worker was badly injured in April, TMZ reports.

In April, a factory worker for Kanye West‘s Yeezy shoes was hurt when a heavy-duty machine fell on him, resulting in a 911 call that led to the worker being airlifted to a nearby hospital. TMZ reported that the man severely injured his hand, head and leg.

Now, Adidas is reportedly being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) over the situation at the Calabasas complex. Sources say people have been very “hush hush” about the man’s injuries, though it is rumored his foot may have been amputated.

The man has reportedly not returned to work and has also reportedly hired a lawyer.

OSHA is now attempting to determine whether there were any workplace violations that caused the accident. Should they discover any, Adidas could face fines of up to $129,000 per violation.

The original 911 call saw the responder asking about the situation, with the speaker responding that “it’s bad.”

“He’s screaming in pain and we can’t get the machine off of him,” he said of the worker, who he said was trapped under a shoe-making machine.

Workers finally managed to lift the machine off the man using a pallet jack, and the dispatcher gave directions on how to handle the man’s injuries.

Since its debut, West’s Yeezy line has become extremely popular, especially its sneakers. According to West himself, the brand may soon be branching out in another direction, with the rapper tweeting recently that he wants to start an architecture arm of the brand.

“We’re starting a Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home. We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better,” he wrote.

West previously discussed his interest in architecture in an interview with the BBC in 2013.

“I want to do product, I am a product person,” he said, via Dezeen. “Not just clothing but water bottle design, architecture… I make music but I shouldn’t be limited to one place of creativity.”

“I hang around architects mostly,” he added. “People that wanna make things as dope as possible.”

West continued, “I’m learning what I want. This is the reason why I’m working with five architects at a time. The time spent in a bad apartment, I can’t get that back. But the education I can get from working on it is priceless.”

Photo Credit: Albo / Shutterstock.com