Aaron Hernandez’s Fellow Inmates Reveal Details About Behavior Leading To Suicide

Many mysteries still surround the suicide of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez on April 19, running a wide range of conjectures at his motivations. Some of his fellow inmates revealed details about moments they shared with Hernandez, supporting ideas of his motivations being financial in nature to the former athlete’s spiritual beliefs supporting his fatal actions.

According to an inmate who was “tight” with Hernandez, the former Patriot caught wind of a rumor that, if an “inmate had an open appeal on his case and dies in prison, he is acquitted of the charge and will be deemed not guilty.” This rumor appears in the official 132-page report of the incident.

Hernandez was facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, but his automatic appeal of the conviction was still pending. In Massachusetts, a convict can be deemed not guilty in the eyes of the law if they die before an official ruling on an appeal is administered.

It’s possible that, having heard this rumor, Hernandez wanted to seek financial security for his family, which would have been impacted had he been found guilty.

Another interesting detail about Hernandez’s suicide was a number of religious references found in his cell and scrawled on his body, but it didn’t surprise inmates who he’d encountered leading up to his death.

“He was always quoting the Bible,” one inmate said of Hernandez. “He was a very spiritual guy,” another inmate told police.

The night of the incident, Hernandez reportedly told a neighboring inmate, “Remember when you die, your soul gets reincarnated.”

Even if the religious aspects of his suicide weren’t shocking, the fact that he went through with the guaranteeing his own demise contradicts his mood, with one inmate having said, “He was in a good place.”

At one point in all of the legal proceedings, Hernandez thought there was a glimmer of hope in leaving prison, even contemplating resuming his old career.

“Since Friday’s verdict he’s been talking about the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn’t with the Pats,” an inmate recalled.

A different inmate, however, said that Hernandez spoke of spending time reconnecting with his daughter if he got out, focusing on family over football.

