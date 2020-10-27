'60 Minutes': Norah O'Donnell Taking Flak for Kamala Harris Question

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell is taking flak from some critics for one central question in her interview with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The interview was featured on 60 Minutes on Sunday night, and in it O'Donnell asked Harris if she has "a socialist perspective." Harris laughed at the question, which critics say was missing the entire point.

O'Donnell said that Harris is "Considered the most liberal United States senator" — which is debatable, as Harris noted that the title came from Vice President Mike Pence, likely as a scare tactic to stir up voters. O'Donnell claimed it came from a nonpartisan group called GovTrack, though that still raises the question of why senators like Bernie Sanders were passed over. Regardless, O'Donnell noted that Harris has supported the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and the legalization of marijuana on the federal level.

Kamala Harris asked by 60 Minutes if her positions are socialist/progressive and her response is an awkward, nervous laugh...pic.twitter.com/ZcxYGEDf5Y — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 26, 2020

"Joe Biden doesn't support those things, so are you going to bring the policies, those progressive policies that you supported as senator, into a Biden administration?" she asked.

"What I will do, and this is what Joe wants me to do, I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront," Harris countered. "I promised Joe that I will give him that perspective and always be honest with him."

"And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?" O'Donnell asked. At that point, Harris laughed uproariously, returning instead to her point about identity politics. She said: "No, it is the perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India, who also likes hip hop."

Arguments that Harris is a "socialist" in some meaningful way have frustrated people at both ends of the political spectrum, as the Trump campaign has tried to use the label to rile up conservative voters for whom "socialism" has a negative connotation. on the other hand, Democrats and left-leaning voters feel that Harris and Biden are not "socialist" enough compared to candidates like Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.

All in all, viewers questioned what O'Donnell was trying to accomplish with this socialism question, and why she interrupted Harris' point in order to ask it. Here is a look at how Twitter came down on O'Donnell.