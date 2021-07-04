4th of July 2021: What's Open on Independence Day
This year, the Fourth of July means much more than celebrating the U.S.' independence from Great Britain. It also comes as millions of Americans are vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions are lifted across the country. The pandemic is not over, but Independence Day 2021 could be more enjoyable than Independence Day 2020 was for many.
Notably, the Fourth of July is a Sunday this year. This means the holiday is also observed by the federal government and some businesses on Monday, July 5. Most businesses will be open on both days, but a select few will be closed on at least one of the days. Banks will be closed, as they are always closed on Sundays. Some banks may be closed on Monday as well. The stock market is also observing the holiday on July 5. The U.S. Postal Service is closed on Sundays as usual and will observe the holiday on Monday as well.
Independence Day marks the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1776. Congress voted to declare independence from King George III and Great Britain on July 2, but July 4 has been chosen as the date to celebrate since independence was not declared until that day. Scroll on for a look at some of the businesses you can (and can't) spend part of your day celebrating the U.S.' 245th birthday party on Sunday.
Open Retailers (A-C)
Most retailers are open on Sunday. This means you will have no trouble getting some last-minute essentials for the backyard barbecue. Some stores that are open may have holiday hours though, so they might not be open all day. Here is an alphabetical list of some stores open on July 4, via USA Today.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Barnes & Noble
Bass Pro Shops
Bed Bath & Beyond
Belk
Best Buy
BJ's Wholesale Club
Big Lots
Burlington
Cabela's
Conn's HomePlus
The Container Store
CVS
Open Retailers (D-M)
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dillard's
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Five Below
GameStop
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Ikea
J.C. Penney
Joann Stores
Kirkland's
Kohl's
Lowe's
Macy's
Marshalls
Menards
Michaels
Open Retailers (N-Z)
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Old Navy
Party City
Ross
rue21
Sam's Club
Staples
Target
T.J. Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Ulta
Walgreens
Walmart
Open Grocers (A-L)
The following grocery stores and pharmacies will be open. Trader Joe's was closed last year due to the pandemic, but they will be open on Sunday. They will be closing early at 5 p.m. though.
7-Eleven
Acme
Albertsons
Aldi
Big Y
Bravo Supermarkets
Casey's General Stores
Circle K
City Market
Copps
Cub Foods
Cumberland Farms
CVS
Food Lion
Fred Meyer
Fresh Market
Fry's Food Stores
Giant
Harris Teeter
Harveys Supermarket
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Ingles
Instacart
King Soopers
Kroger
Love's Travel Stops
Lucky Supermarkets
Open Grocers (M-Z)
MAPCO
Maverik – Adventure's First Stop
Meijer
Pilot Flying J
Publix
RaceTrac
Ralphs
Rite Aid
Safeway
Sam's Club
Save A Lot
Shipt
ShopRite
Smart & Final
Sprouts Farmers Market
Stop and Shop
Target
Tim Hortons
Trader Joe's
TravelCenters of America
Walgreens
Walmart
Wawa
Wegmans
Whole Foods Market
Winn-Dixie
Open Restaurants (A-N)
Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on July 4. Some locations might be closed though, so it's a good idea to call before leaving.
Applebee's
Arby's
Baskin-Robbins
Benihana
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Blaze Pizza
Bob Evans
Bojangles
Bonefish Grill
Boston Market
Buca di Beppo
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burger King
California Pizza Kitchen
Capital Grille
Captain D's
Carl's Jr.
Carrabba's
Checkers
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheesecake Factory
Chili's
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chuck E. Cheese
Church's Chicken
Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
Cotton Patch Cafe
Cracker Barrel
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
Dairy Queen
Del Taco
Denny's
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Domino's Pizza
Dunkin'
Einstein Bros. Bagels
El Pollo Loco
Famous Dave's
Firehouse Subs
First Watch
Fleming's
Fogo de Chão
Freebirds World Burrito
Golden Chick
Golden Corral
Hardee's
Hooters
Hungry Howie's
IHOP
Jack in the Box
Jamba
Jimmy John's
KFC
Kung Fu Tea
Krispy Kreme
Little Caesars
Logan's Roadhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse
Long John Silver's
Macaroni Grill
Maggiano's Little Italy
McDonald's
Metro Diner
Miller's Ale House
Morton's The Steakhouse
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
Noodles & Company
Open Restaurants (O-Z)
O'Charley's
Olive Garden
On the Border
Outback Steakhouse
Panda Express
Panera Bread
Papa Gino's
Papa John's Pizza
PDQ
Pizza Hut
Pollo Campero
Pollo Tropical
Portillo's
Popeyes
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Quiznos
Rally's
Red Robin
Rubio's Coastal Grill
Ruby Tuesday
Ruth's Chris
Shake Shack
Shoney's
Sonic Drive-In
Sonny's BBQ
Starbucks
Steak 'n Shake
Subway
Taco Bell
Taco John's
TGI Fridays
Torchy's Tacos
Waffle House
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Wendy's
White Castle
Yogurtland
Closed Retailers, Grocers, and Restaurants
Costco is the largest retailer closed on Independence Day. The wholesale club closes on other holidays, including Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and New Year's Day. Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A will be closed since they are never open on Sundays. Natural Grocers will be closed, except for two stores in Colorado. P.F. Chang's and Tijuana Flats are also staying closed on Sunday. Small businesses may chose to close as well, so you should call them before heading out.prev