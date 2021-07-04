4th of July 2021: What's Open on Independence Day

This year, the Fourth of July means much more than celebrating the U.S.' independence from Great Britain. It also comes as millions of Americans are vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions are lifted across the country. The pandemic is not over, but Independence Day 2021 could be more enjoyable than Independence Day 2020 was for many.

Notably, the Fourth of July is a Sunday this year. This means the holiday is also observed by the federal government and some businesses on Monday, July 5. Most businesses will be open on both days, but a select few will be closed on at least one of the days. Banks will be closed, as they are always closed on Sundays. Some banks may be closed on Monday as well. The stock market is also observing the holiday on July 5. The U.S. Postal Service is closed on Sundays as usual and will observe the holiday on Monday as well.

Independence Day marks the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1776. Congress voted to declare independence from King George III and Great Britain on July 2, but July 4 has been chosen as the date to celebrate since independence was not declared until that day. Scroll on for a look at some of the businesses you can (and can't) spend part of your day celebrating the U.S.' 245th birthday party on Sunday.