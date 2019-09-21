2 Dead, 8 Injured After Bar Shooting in South Carolina

Two people have died and eight others are injured after an overnight shooting in South Carolina, CNN reports. An unknown shooter or shooters fired bullets into Ole Skool Sports Bar and Grill in Lancaster, South Carolina, at 2:45 a.m. ET Saturday morning. The two dead have not been named, but they are both adult males. Four of the eight injured were airlifted to hospitals, and the other four had non-critical injuries and transported to hospitals for treatment. Another person was injured in a fall at the location of the shooting, and they were also treated (and later released).

Authorities have not issued any statements about suspects, arrests or motive for the crime as of press time. They have asked any witnesses of the incident to come forward and provide any information they have.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile told WSOC. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there. We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

Police are still here at Old Skool Bar & Grill on Old Charlotte Rd in Lancaster County investigating after 2 people were shot and killed early this morning.@WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/DWDEUK38QA — Taylor Simpson WBTV (@TaylorSimpsonTV) September 21, 2019

Investigators are still on the scene, as photos from local media outlets show.

They are no other developments on the case as of press time.

