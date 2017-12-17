15 Gifts Moms Want This Christmas

With just over a week to go before Christmas, there are only a few more chances to get your mom the gifts she wants. Whether your mom loves music or movies, cooking, tinkering with electronics or is just hoping for a day of pampering, there are plenty of options.

You can buy your mom things you can easily pick up at a store, but the extra-special experiences are what she will remember. She probably doesn’t need another sweater, but she would really enjoy seeing her favorite musician live.

Plus, getting her tickets to a show or a spa day won’t require you to leave home. You can get some of these online, and you will not have to waste time in line. Instead, you will get to spend more time with your mom.

Here are some gifts your mom is really going to want.

Concert Tickets

No mother would turn down concert tickets. If you know your mom’s favorite band is coming to your within the next year and tickets are already on sale, hop online and buy those tickets. Plus, you can either give your dad the other ticket or take your mom out for a special day. Concert tickets today might be a little pricey, but it guarantees your mom a fun night she won’t forget.

Spa Day

After an exhausting year, a day at the spa might be just what your mom needs to unwind. You could pick up bath and body products, and package them in a fancy box, but your mom would probably rather get pampered at a spa, so she can have a full day to herself.

A Day to Herself

This is an intriguing idea listed at Cafemom. You can get your mom a day at a hotel in a beautiful location, where she could have a day to herself. She could get room service and enjoy a day all to herself. It would be great for a mom to have an adventure without a family entourage around.

Lazy Day

Every mom needs a moment to just relax and chill out on the couch. If you can give her that, she’ll be really happy. You can do everything she would normally do, and let her have fun doing nothing. If you want to take it another step, make a personal coupon book listing out all the things you’ll do while she gets the day off.

A post shared by M a r i n e (@marine_macaron) on Dec 15, 2017 at 1:45am PST

Tablet

A tablet, like the Amazon Fire Tablet, for example, makes for a great gift. If you know your mom loves to read, tablets can act as a portable library that will help her get as much reading done as she wants. Tablets also have video and internet, so she can check out her favorite websites and catch up on her favorite shows. While you’re at it, you might want to get her a Netflix subscription too.

A post shared by LudimNatanael (@ludimnatanael) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Personalized Bracelet

Good Housekeeping‘s readers have used the Etsy shop IMeJewelry, which sells personalized bracelets and other jewelry. It’s a real one-of-a-kind, handmade item that makes for a great gift for any occasion. The bracelet is $37, while a linked circle necklace is $38.25. The Etsy shop sells over 100 items.

A post shared by Teresa Matheson (@teresa.matheson) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Luggage Set

You know what would go great with that trip you got for your mom so she can have fun by herself? A luggage set. It sounds a little boring, but your mom will definitely want something new to travel with. Good Housekeeping lists a Nordstrom two-piece set, which goes for $285.

A post shared by Macy Stucke (Stuck On Style) (@macystucke) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Movie Night

Set up a date night for mom by setting up the babysitter, getting movie tickets and booking a dinner reservation. You will get bonus points if you can make it a complete surprise. Make sure it’s a movie you know she will love too. In other words, if you know she doesn’t like horror movies, maybe don’t take her to one.

A post shared by John Doukas Photography (@johndoukas) on Dec 16, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Personal Chef or Cleaning Service

Another awesome gift idea, especially for those who have the money, is hiring a personal chef or getting a cleaning service for the day. For one night, you will make mom feel extra special. Food will be made just as she likes it, and she doesn’t have to do the cooking. Again, the idea is to create an experience she won’t soon forget.

A post shared by LDK Kitchen (@ldkkitchen) on Dec 14, 2017 at 6:59am PST

Make Time for Your Mom’s Friend

If your mom has a best friend she hasn’t seen in a long time, call up the friend and see if you can schedule a surprise day for your mom. It’s tough for moms to find the time to keep their friendships strong, so scheduling a day with her best friend will be special. Give your mom a time and place to go without telling her that her best friend is waiting for her.

A post shared by Incredible Humans (@incredible.humans) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:52am PST

Family Scrapbook

You know your mom has a pile of family photos she has long dreamed of organizing or putting into a book. Now would be the perfect opportunity. Organize them and put them in a scrapbook. It will be something she will cherish far more than a book you can buy at any store.

Breakfast in Bed

It’s a cliché, but breakfast in bed is always wonderful, especially if it’s something your mom isn’t used to getting. Make her coffee to accompany her favorite breakfast dish and she will be happy for the rest of the day for sure. Add in a personal note for your mom and she’s bound to be wowed.

Cook Books

If you know your mom loves to cook, a bunch of cook books isn’t a bad idea. There are certainly options to make this more exciting though. For example, if your mom is an adventurous cook who loves to try new foods, get a cook book with recipes from a culture she’s unfamiliar with. Another option is trying to find a particularly rare or unique book. Go to a used book store and pick up something old that’s long out of print, but filled with recipes to challenge your mom.

Splurge on a Fragrance

If you want to really wow your mom, check out this list of luxurious items from Vanity Fair. To make your mom feel really special, you can splurge on fragrances that she would normally avoid because of the cost. Make your mom feel really special with a great beauty product she will love to use.

Preserved Work From Your Childhood

Take a look through your archives and see if you can find any artwork you did as a child. Get it framed and present it to your mom. You might not be Picasso, but you are you and your mom will love it. It will preserve the memories of your childhood for her in her home. A part of you will always be there, even when you move out.