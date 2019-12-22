13 Shot at Chicago Residence During Overnight House Party

At least 13 people were shot in an overnight incident at a house party, Chicago police say. As ABC 7 Chicago reports, a house party in Chicago ended in chaos after the shooting broke out. The incident occurred at the 5700 block of Chicago’s South May Street. One of the reported victims is said to be 16 years old.

“Conditions, ages and genders are unknown at this time,” police said in a statement, via CNN.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chicago police representative Fred Waller confirmed to new outlets that the event was actually a memorial celebration for a shooting victim who passed away earlier in the year. “This is an isolated incident,” he said in a media briefing. “This incident stemmed from a dispute within that party. This party was given in memorial of a subject who was slain in April. We’re still developing details as far as that goes. But, like I said, it was an isolated incident.”

13 People Shot at a Home in Englewood…they were gathered to remember someone else who was Killed. So this is how we remember??? When do we end this GUN MADNESS? Anywhere else in the Country this is a Mass Shooting, in Chicago its just Another Shooting…SMDH — Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) December 22, 2019

Based on accounts from the scene, police believe there was some sort of altercation at the event, which sparked a shooting. Panic then ensued, which parties scattering out of the residence. More shots were fired as partygoers rushed to leave.

“I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like 4, 5, or 6 gunshots, and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close,” said Terrence Daniely, who was described by ABC 7 as a neighbor to the party’s host. “I didn’t see any commotion when I looked out the window, but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street.”

Daniely added: “It was just so many people out, so many cars on the street, and the police response was amazing, it seemed like there were 100 police officers running to the scene.”

This is a developing story.