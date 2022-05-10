12,472 Pounds of Stew Recalled

✖

Pop's Que and Stew, an Opelika, Alabama, company, recalled thousands of pounds of stew. Issued on May 6, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall impacts approximately 12,472 pounds of frozen stew products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The recall affects 30 oz. tubs of "Pop's HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW" with sell by dates through Nov. 30, 2022. Also included in the recall is 59 oz. zippered plastic bags of the Pop's Que and Stew Brunswick stew product. According to the recall notice, those bags do not have other identifying company or product information on the label. Labels of the recalled products can be found by clicking here. The recalled Brunswick stew products were produced on various dates from May 2020 through May 2022 and do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The products were recalled after routine FSIS surveillance activities discovered "that the Brunswick stew products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA." Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the FSIS said there is concern that some product may in consumers' freezers. Consumers who purchased the recalled stew products are asked not to consume them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Those with questions can contact customer care for Pop's Que and Stew at popsqueandstew@gmail.com.

The Pop's Que and Stew recall marks just the latest recall to be issued due to products being produced without the benefit of federal inspection. In April alone, both Firehouse Jams, LLC's uncured bacon marmalade with oranges and balsamic caramelized onions and approximately 4,590 pounds of Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC beef jerky products were recalled for the same reason. In both cases, there were no reports of adverse reaction in relation to the products, though officials still urged consumers not to consume the recalled marmalade and beef jerky as a precaution. Similar to the Brunswick stew products recall, consumers were asked to either throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.