Girl Scouts Parents Suffering Over Unsold Cookies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Organization Vows to Lend Support

✖

Although the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. made it easier than ever before to order the beloved Girl Scout cookies online due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are still reportedly concerned about a huge decrease in sales this season. Girl Scouts have not been able to sell their cookies through the usual means, so some parents are worried they will get stuck with unsold cookie boxes. The Girl Scouts organization told TMZ Friday they are working on a way to help out parents during the crisis.

Sources told TMZ parents are worried that the deadline to sell through the cookies is coming up soon, and they are afraid of having to take losses. Parents can only return a certain number of boxes to their local troop headquarters without having to pay a penalty. That penalty can add up, with cookies costing $5 per box in 12 boxes per case. Several parents are facing penalties "upwards of several hundred dollars or more," sources told TMZ, because the Girl Scouts cookie season is ending soon.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. told TMZ they are closely working with local councils to help parents. The organization also pointed out there is an online hub for troops to sell cookies. "Girl Scouts of the USA is working closely with our 111 local councils across the country who administer the iconic Girl Scout Cookie program to ensure that no troops, girls, or volunteers are left financially responsible for any excess inventory of Girl Scout Cookies," the spokesperson said.

Late last month, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. announced the launch of Girl Scout Cookie Care, which allows customers to order cookies online for themselves or to donate to local causes. Customers just have to go to the Girl Scouts website and type in their zip code to see which local troops are still selling cookies. Once you find a local troop you want to order from, click "Get Cookies," and the site will take you to the local Girl Scouts' Digital Cookie page. There, you can order boxes of Tagalongs, Samoas, Thin Mints and other beloved flavors.

"For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil," Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement last month. "And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort, and take action."

The organization also launched the Girl Scouts at Home program, free activities for families at home. There are activities for children in all grade levels, including videos, information and instructions. "This new national platform reflects the exploration and interactive learning of Girl Scouts in a one-stop-shop format that lets both members and the public enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, Entrepreneurship, Life Skills, and the Outdoors (including from indoors!)," the Girl Scouts said.