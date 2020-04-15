✖

Trey Hollingsworth, an Indiana Republican congressman, didn't mince words when he gave his take on the coronavirus and restarting the economy. In an interview with 93-WIBC, Hollingsworth made a grim remark about all of the lives that could be at stake if the restrictions are lifted too quickly surrounding the pandemic.

Realizing that there is "no zero harm choice" as he explained it, Hollingsworth feels that the best thing to do is to get the country back to work and to get the economy back up and running. In getting to the comment that has made its way across social media, the 36-year-old said it's the policymakers' decision to "put on our big boy and big girl pants" and make a decision that is best for the country, which would entail abandoning the social distancing tactic and putting Americans back in their respective workplaces. "It is the lesser of these two evils," Hollingsworth said. "It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils and we intend to move forward in that direction."

He went on to say that that is his responsibility to serve those who voted him into office. Hollingsworth continued to reiterate how important getting back to normal is for the country. "That's the strength of this country," he stated. "We have to understand that. We've got to get Americans back to work, back to their schools, and back to their churches. That's where they want to be when I talk to them every single day."

Hollingsworth is determined to help fight to get the economy as strong as ever, which follows suit with recent remarks made by President Donald Trump as he shared his hope that some states would begin lifting restrictions and restoring order on May 1. In his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Trump revealed that he would be speaking with all 50 governors about their plans of getting their areas back up and running.

“The day will be very close because certain states as you know are in a much different condition and are in a much different place than other states," he said. "It’s going to be very very close. Maybe even before the date of May 1st."

Trump also has a conference call set up on Wednesday with league commissioners from the four major sports, and some key figures in the sports world such as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban about getting the sports leagues back on track quickly.

Photo Credit: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images