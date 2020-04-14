Ticketmaster Customers Are Livid After Company No Longer Offers Refunds on Postponed Shows

With more than 20,000 major concerts and events canceled nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ticketmaster has found itself in hot water after changing the language in its refund policy to exclude postponed and rescheduled events. With unemployment estimated to hit 14.7 percent amid the health crisis, many customers expected their refund money to help tide them over until non-essential businesses are permitted to reopen. Last week, however, The New York Times reported that Ticketmaster changed the language on its website to make its refund policy more stringent. A few weeks ago, the site said ticket buyers could get a refund if a show is "postponed, rescheduled or canceled." Now the only way to get a full refund is if the show is canceled completely, with the words "postponed" and "rescheduled" completely removed from the policy. Keep scrolling to read more about the change and see some of the reactions from angry customers upset at Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster's policy Ticketmaster's new policy on its site officially now reads: "Due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations, please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster."

Previous statement On March 12, Ticketmaster first published a statement explaining which tickets would be refunded during the coronavirus pandemic, telling customers to resell their tickets instead of waiting on their money back. "If your event was postponed or rescheduled and you are unable to attend (and resale is enabled for your event), you can sell your tickets to other fans on our safe and simple Ticketmaster resale marketplace," the company wrote. "If refunds are not allowed for your event and you post through ticketmaster.com, we will waive seller fees for fans that create(d) resale postings from March 17 through May 31."

'A bit of a d— move' Needless to say, people have been up in arms over the policy change, voicing their anger on Twitter. Kinda disappointed with ticketmaster. I personally haven’t been affected, but in times like this, it’s a bit of a dick move. pic.twitter.com/uJtGkzS4cb — Megan⁷ is meeting ATEEZ✈️ (@sweetlikesugas) April 14, 2020 My current mood after finding out Ticketmaster won't be giving refunds for postponed shows: pic.twitter.com/WRolA3N37K — ₭₳ⱫⱫ (@KoochieKouture) April 14, 2020

'Good luck with that' In typical social media practice, plenty of memes popped up on Twitter giving people a way to vent their anger in a more humorous way. #Ticketmaster you managed to piss off every fandom simultaneously. Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/R1Pvp7tE5D — Katie Padilla (@katie_padilla) April 14, 2020 when ticketmaster take the money but we didn’t get the tickets 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/bjaAlFzewV — bil.eilish_x (@bileilishx1) April 14, 2020

'I will never use ticketmaster again' Others got straight to the point with how disgusted they were with the policy change. How is this even a fair thing if there’s no rescheduled date in sight. I will never use ticketmaster again now tbh https://t.co/293guCv08R — zazz (@zaraannecharlie) April 14, 2020 Comforting to know that even when the world is in the grips of a pandemic, Ticketmaster remains committed to being just a surprisingly large piece of shit. https://t.co/pAY5d3ZxbY — quarantined fka ☕️, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) April 13, 2020

StubHub Ticketmaster isn't the only ticketing website in hot water over its reimbursement policies amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 30, Digital Music News reported StubHub would also not reimburse customers, instead providing vouchers for 120 percent of the price they paid for a ticket that expired after a year. Like Ticketmaster, StubHub told customers they could sell their tickets on the StubHub marketplace, but with no dates for future shows, that had proved almost impossible for many.