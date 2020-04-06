Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive for Coronavirus, and the 'Tiger King' Reactions Roll In

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the first of her kind to contract COVID-19. The tiger, named Nadia, was tested after she, five other big cats began showing symptoms of the respiratory illness. After the news broke, Twitter users made light of the situation with jokes about the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

On Sunday, the Wildlife Conservation Society reported the 4-year-old Malayan tiger developed a dry cough and is expected to recover. Nadia's sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions showed the same symptoms and are also expected to recover. Nadia's test was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

"We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus," the WCS said in a statement. "Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers. It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries."