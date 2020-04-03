CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'It Came on Suddenly'

✖

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Baldwin took to Instagram to share with her followers that despite the fact that her symptoms came on so suddenly, she is "OKAY."

"Hi friends — I've tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I've been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we're being told to do. Still — it got me," she explained. "I'm healthy... no underlying conditions... Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [TV emoji] and seeing you real soon. And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now. Sending [heart emoji]. BB"

"PS I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will miss him," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Baldwin (@brooke_baldwin) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Several of her followers reached out with their concern and positive words. One wrote, "Get better soon BB. Need you back on the telly.. sending you hugs my friend. Xoxo."

Someone else said, "Oh honey. Am sending you so much love and support," while another person echoed writing, "I love you beebs. You are so strong."

Since the outbreak spread in the United States, several celebrities have come out sharing their positive diagnoses and their journey. Unfortunately, there are other famous faces, along with so many around the world, who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first among many famous faces to contract the virus. They were in Australia where they were quarantined for weeks before being able to return to the States and to their L.A. home. Other actors such as Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim fell victim to the virus, both being very vocal about their experiences with it on social media.

"I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal," Kim told his followers via Instagram. "I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that's an important statistic."

He continued to say that he stayed in bed and self isolated in a room in his house away from other family members. Elba said after his diagnoses he didn't show any symptoms and was mostly feeling fine but encouraged those watching to stay at home and practice great self hygiene to keep as safe as possible.