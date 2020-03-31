Donald Trump Late to Tuesday Coronavirus Briefing, and Social Media Sounds Off

President Donald Trump showed up late to Tuesday's coronavirus briefing, which, like much of his handling of the pandemic, has landed him a wave of criticism online. While the president did recently extend social distancing guidelines, he has repeatedly been accused of minimalizing the threat of the virus and his being tardy hasn't reassured any of his critics.

Yesterday, during a press conference in The White House Rose Garden, Trump came under fire for both spending time talking about his hair as well as trotting out a number of CEOs to speak about the crisis. This included MyPillow boss Mike Lindell, which was widely lauded on social media as well. He similarly trotted out a number of high-profile CEOs on March 13, which was the day he declared coronavirus as a national emergency and came under fire for that, as well.

Given the increasing number of confirmed cases in the U.S., which currently stands at 163,539, according to The CDC, his inability to begin on time left many feeling frustrated. Especially in a time where people are anxious to return to normal. Of course, they took to Twitter to vent their feelings about the ordeal.