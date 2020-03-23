Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Blasts Beachgoers for Doing Jello Shots off Each Other Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

For the most part, many of those across the country are taking the orders from their state and local government officials when it comes to stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Others, though, are forgoing the warnings and continuing on as if nothing is wrong.

This became a hot topic when spring breakers down in Miami went viral. A CBS News video showed one person in particular heeding the advice of the nation as he continued on with his scheduled spring break. The person said, "At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying." The viral video even made its way into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' briefing on Monday.

Discussing what his plan of course for the state would be in the wake of the pandemic, to which he is holding off on issuing any shelter in place, DeSantis was asked about the beach incident.

Just so we’re clear, quiet walk on the beach okay but... NO JELLO SHOTS OFF OF PEOPLES STOMACHS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CqDZjx5kZA — SkylinerPilot (@SkylinerPilot) March 23, 2020

"You have a mother just walking down the beach with her daughter, I think that can be done safely," he began his response. "...that is much different than doing a jello shot off somebody's stomach. We are not tolerating that and we told them that the party is over."

His response to the whole ordeal has quickly made its way across social media.

"Jello shots trending on twitter in 3.. 2..1..," one user tweeted.

Ron DeSantis mentions doing jello shots off somebody's stomach but won't enforce a shutdown... We're dead — Benjamin J Stults (@Benjerman99) March 23, 2020

DeSantis' briefing saw him enact a mandatory 14-day quarantine on anyone flying from New York, the state that has been the hardest by the coronavirus, to Florida. He didn't, though, issue any shelter in place.

“I think given our circumstances, that it would not be advisable,” DeSantis said. “It would be a very blunt instrument. When you order people to shelter-in-place, you are consigning probably hundreds of thousands of Floridians to lose their jobs, you’re throwing their lives into potential disarray. If you look at Florida’s situation right now this is not a virus that’s impacting every corner of the state, we have 20 counties that have zero cases.”

His decision to not call for a shelter in place hasn't gone over well with many from the state.

"Bad move not to impose at home order for all in our State," another tweet read. "This will spread like wildfire now. Thanks guys for putting me and family at greater risk with all your inaction."

