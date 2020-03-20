Coronavirus Concerns Push Income Tax Filings From April to July

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which includes all kinds of event cancellations and postponements all across the country, it's now been announced that the official tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Mnuchin made the announcement Friday morning, saying that per President Donald Trump, the date would be pushed back without any penalties or interest fees.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

Since the outbreak hit the states, more and more people are coming forward to share their experience with COVID-19 including celebrities like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. And now, NBC News is mourning the loss of one of its staffers after he tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, NBC News president Andy Lack confirmed that longtime audio technician Larry Edgeworth had died as a result of contracting the coronavirus. The announcement was made Friday morning via MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle. Edgeworth had worked for the company for the last 25 years in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Prior to contracting the virus, he suffered from other health issues.

Following Today's episode Friday morning, co-host Savannah Guthrie shared a sweet photo on Twitter of Edgeworth, writing that she "adored" the technician.

"This is our beloved colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who just passed away due to [COVID-19]," Guthrie wrote. "I adored him. He was full of spirit and joy and humor. He was the pro of pros. We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day. Larry, dear, we will miss [you]."

On March 19, actor Daniel Dae Kim announced he tested positive for the virus as well. He mentioned he was working on set in New York when the cast was asked to go home due to the outbreak. At that point, he was asymptomatic but started to feel some symptoms on his way back to his home in Hawaii, where he self-isolated after feeling a constant tickle in the back of his throat. He pushed the announcement out via a video on social media, encouraging fans to take the virus seriously and to stay home. He also clarified that while his family is in the house with him, he is on a separate side from them and has quarantined himself in a room.