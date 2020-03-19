Daniel Dae Kim's Fans Stunned to Learn of 'Hawaii Five-0' Alum Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Former Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim revealed on Thursday he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Kim said he was tested after working in New York, one of the areas hardest hit by the virus' spread in the U.S. Kim's fans and friends have reached out to him on social media, with many worried for his health.

"Ready for a fight? I am," the former Lost star wrote on Twitter. "Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you'd like to hear a little about my experience." In that video, Kim said he has been in his Hawaii home for almost a week. He said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Kim said he was not feeling any symptoms, although he felt some "scratchiness" in his throat when he arrived in Hawaii. He decided to quarantine himself in one room at his home, and began feeling tightness in his chest during the night. He also felt body aches and had a high temperature. At that point, his doctor suggested he get tested.

"Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."