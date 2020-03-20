Walmart.com: 6 Essential Household Items That Are Hard to Find Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Concerns about coronavirus have motivated a number of people to temporarily isolate themselves as part of social distancing. It's also led to a number of normal everyday products becoming high-demand items for those who prefer to shop on Walmart's website. The strain on retailers has been substantial, with several chains -- including Walmart -- shortening their hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking. Some have also offered special "seniors only" hours to allow shopping for the age group that's still considered to be the most vulnerable to the virus. However, all these alterations, temporary or otherwise, have definitely put a strain on the supply line. While online retailers like Amazon have altered the course of business, it is still leading to shortages of basic necessities. Here's a rundown of all the items currently unavailable on Walmart.com, though many may be found in some of their several thousand locations. Although individual customers' luck may vary.

Toilet Paper I'm on Walmart's website and literally no toilet paper can be ordered besides the toilet paper with money on it smh — Bo$$ (@Rjloa_) March 19, 2020 Toilet paper has arguably been the most sought-after item since self-quarantining began. However, like a lot of the items on this list, it's largely due to over-buying items rather than any actual demand. Currently, most toilet paper brands are either sold out online or labeled as "in-store purchase only," meaning customers will have to head out if they need to restock. And be prepared to shop around should their usual location be out.

Hand Sanitizer Our Walmart has a sign saying that they're limiting high demand items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer to 2 per customer per day. — Alisha Street (@abstreet07) March 20, 2020 Second only to toilet paper, hand sanitizer has become another sought-after item in the era of social distancing. While there are a handful of options are available online, some are marked up in price dramatically and most are only available in-store. And, like toilet paper, there may be a limit on the amount customers can buy in one trip.

Bleach I got the last bottle of bleach at Walmart and I had to call my mom I was so excited — alden (@alden_battle) March 20, 2020 Bleach, one of the staples of cleaning and disinfecting, is also in short supply. While certain bleach-adjacent products and other cleaning solutions are available, bleach is either out of stock. Or requires a trip to the store to actually acquire one for now.

Paper Towels Costco Walmart and Target ran out of toilet paper so I gotta improvise #coronapocalypse #NationalEmergency pic.twitter.com/iEGWbmVclt — van dont miss (@vandoannn) March 14, 2020 One of the most popular toilet paper alternatives to turn to in a time of uncertainty, paper towels, are fairing a little bit better. Just not by much. Stacks of napkins are still available in some cases, as our luxury, two-toned paper towels. However, a standard pack of everyday rolls aren't available for purchase online.

Cleaning Sprays Today I witnessed a woman at Walmart clear out the rest of the aisle of cleaning wipes, soap, & Clorox spray. I try to give everyone the benefit of the doubt. Maybe she works at a nursing home? But it was very difficult not to judge. Please only take what you need. — Brianna Meagher (@ItsMeBriLee) March 14, 2020 This is where things start to loosen up a bit. Not every company's formula has items for sale on Walmart.com, though for those that aren't picky, there are quite a few products to choose from.