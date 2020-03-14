Donald Trump's Negative Coronavirus Results Spark Uncertainty Among Social Media Users

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation and world, the president of the United States, Donald Trump was tested for the virus Saturday afternoon after coming in contact with a delegation of officials from Brazil, including President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement release from the White House Saturday evening, the former NBC star's results came out negative for novel coronavirus. However, the news of The Apprentice alum's negative results per his personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley has some questioning the certainty of the diagnosis.

"Donald Trump has tested negative for Coronavirus according to the same authorities who told us that he is 6' 3" and weighs 239 lbs," one user on Twitter wrote, sparking a lengthy discussion among tweeters about the veracity of his doctor as his past evaluation and assessment is at odds with observable reality, per The Atlantic.

"Well if he is lying when he's in the hospital on a respirator I'm sure we will know," another user replied, as another interjected: "And is in better health than the young, fit surgeon general..."

If the White House Doc sent this memo just before midnight last night, but in today’s memo says Trump was tested last night, so he can announce a negative result today, he is CLEARLY LYING. #RemoveTrump pic.twitter.com/8GwuyozPH8 — Dr. Avis (@SistahScholar) March 15, 2020

Remember this... - If Trump says his coronavirus test is NEGATIVE, there's no way to know for sure if he's lying or not. - If Trump says his coronavirus test is POSITIVE, there's no way to know for sure if he's lying or not. ...And that's the whole problem. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) March 14, 2020

Call me a cynic, but the doctors who pretend Donald Trump only weighs 239lbs & took 1/2 of his annual physical on a random Saturday many months earlier than was planned, could be lying when they say he tested negative for the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/OX3IERrj0o — John (@DCJohnNorton) March 14, 2020

"Actually this would go a long way to explaining his lack of humanity," quipped another, as another user, triggered by the opinions chimed in: "[Laughing out loud] now the democrats are saying Trump's lying about his negative test. I f—ing can't."

At a press conference Saturday, Trump told reporters he had been tested for the virus, despite the prior memo from his doctor stating how the former reality star did not need to be tested or quarantined even with potential exposure to the virus.

"The President's exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset," Conley had written.

The U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence also told media on Saturday that he and his wife, Second First Lady Karen Pence had not been tested as yet because the White House doctor claimed they did not exhibit the symptoms that prompt a test.

Photo credit: Getty Images